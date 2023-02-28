Join Rossland church for World Day of Prayer, Friday

World Day of Prayer 2023; ‘I Have Heard about your Faith’

After a three year hiatus due to COVID -19, the World Day of Prayer service is back!

The World Day of Prayer (WDP) is an international ecumenical event that began around 100 years ago bridging social, geographic, and political barriers in over 170 countries.

This year everyone — men, women and children of all ages — are asked to join us as we celebrate the theme, “I have heard about your faith,” prepared by the women of Taiwan.

We are encouraged to reflect on the changes and challenges faced by this country as the citizens evolve amidst struggles for independence internationally as well as the obstacles that women, in particular, face at home.

Regardless of changes, women in Taiwan remain somewhat oppressed and encounter many challenges in gender equality both politically and in the labour market.

Donations received through the World Day of Prayer are used for project grants empowering women and children in in our own country and throughout the world.

All regions share in the grants, with consideration given to greatest need.

Through WDP offerings, The Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada has distributed around three million dollars for small projects in the past 40 years.

The vision is to restore hope to women and children touched by injustice.

The women’s inter-church council invites everyone to join your local World Day of Prayer service in one of the 1,000 Canadian communities on or near Friday March 3, 2023.

The local World Day of Prayer service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2396 Columbia Avenue, Rossland, B.C. on March 3 at 1:00 p.m. Fellowship to follow the service. Please join us so we can play our part and support those who continue to pursue justice, peace and reconciliation throughout the world.

