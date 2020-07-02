Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Kootenay tourism organizations have sent a letter to Premier John Horgan expressing concern on the COVID-19 reopening plan.

The province is entering Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, which calls for travel only within B.C.

According to multiple B.C. tourism organizations that plan has deficiencies.

“This inability to genuinely pay attention to what is happening here, and about to happen, is not just heartbreaking but causing the industry to feel unheard and in distress,” the letter said.

Instead, the tourism organizations suggest to allow inter-provincial travel.

The letter says not allowing Alberta travellers this summer will decimate the tourism economy in the Kootenays. It furthered the closure of BC Parks to out of province travellers indicates Albertans are not welcome in B.C.

“Our region sees very little traffic from the rest of B.C., so marketing to fellow British Columbians will not revive our struggling sector nor fill that gap.”

The continual rescheduling of when non-essential travel will be allowed is a major issue as travellers need time to book their trips and and the industry needs time to prepare for visitors that are coming.

The letter also claims the tourism sector, businesses on the coast and in larger cities are receiving more attention and support.

“Are travellers not looking for ‘less faces and open spaces’?”

Suggested solutions include allowing Albertans to visit as part of Phase 3 or allow travel within 500 km of home.

“Communities and businesses are following health guidelines and know best how to manage their tourism economies while keeping residents and visitors safe,” the letter reads.

The organizations are calling for clear dates on when non-essential travel opens and the geographical phases within Canada and beyond.

“Then we can all plan for it which will give businesses a much better chance of survival.”

The premier is invited to tour some of the communities and hear from the sector and a diverse amount of small businesses on how COVID-19, provincial and federal decisions are uniquely impacting the region.

“The temporary wage and rent subsidies are a band-aid and very short term,” the letter said. “Tourism businesses need ‘business’ to survive or grant funding to be made available to them, as without them our industry would not exist.”

The letter was signed by Destination Castlegar, Tourism Revelstoke, Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, Tourism Rossland and Creston Tourism, among other organizations.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Painful Truth: The widening border

Just Posted

Creston’s annual fall fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The event brings in many producers and tourists to the town

Trail native seizes opportunity as head pro at Kamloops golf course

Trail golfer Kate Weir embarked on a new adventure just prior to pandemic, and is happy she did

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Yard by yard, Trail program gives families clean spaces to play

Trail Area Health and Environmental program offers no-cost option to remediate soils

Painful Truth: The widening border

The U.S. and Canada are about to diverge, and we don’t know what it means yet

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Most Read