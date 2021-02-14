Reverends Gavin and Meridyth Robertson of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail have taken worship service on-line until further notice. Photo: Trail Times

Love Your Neighbour

A message from Rev Meridyth Robertson of First Presbyterian Trail

When Jesus was asked which is the greatest commandment, he replied “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and will all your soul and all your mind.”

And the second is like it: “Love your neighbour as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-38).

The pandemic in which we have been living since March 2020, has brought forth the best in us but also the worse.

We all have our beliefs about COVID: it exists/doesn’t exist, masks/no masks.

If you are reading this, it is not my intent to change your mind.

I am expressing my feelings on COVID and how I believe God has called me to live as a Christian during this time.

Jesus tells us to love our neighbour and for me that is the bottom line in getting through this crazy time in which we are living.

We need to be watching out for each other; supporting those in our families, church families, neighbours, friends and strangers.

Call, send a handwritten note, connect on messenger/Zoom, have a socially distant visit, invite them to watch an on-line service.

Keep in touch and let people know they are thought about and cared for and most importantly that God loves them.

If I am to love my neighbour that must be the focus.

As soon as I make things about me, loving my neighbour wanes because I am putting myself before others.

I can’t put my neighbour first if it is me that is first.

Are there things about COVID that I don’t like?

Absolutely, but loving my neighbour comes first, and that might mean doing something that I would rather not.

Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe.

Rev Meridyth Robertson

First Presbyterian

City of Trail

Reverends Gavin and Meridyth Robertson of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail have taken worship service on-line until further notice.
