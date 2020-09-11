MP reflects on cycling trip across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Riding ride lives up to its expectations—good conversations, great weather and stunning scenery

Last week I cycled around the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay for the fifth year in a row.

I take seven days to cover the trails and highways, stopping at cafes and restaurants along the way to meet with constituents and ride with them on their trails. This year I took care to meet in open-air patios where we could talk at a distance.

And once again the ride lived up to its expectations—good conversations on a wide variety of topics, great weather and the stunning scenery across this beautiful riding.

I started the ride with a few fellow cyclists at Glenfir, about 8 kilometres north of Naramata on the Kettle Valley Railway trail.

We arrived in Penticton in time for breakfast and a surprise visit by Mike Farnworth, the BC Minister of Public Safety. Since the Christie Mountain fire was still burning and the Emergency Operations Centre was only a block away, I took the Minister to the EOC to discuss the fire fighting and evacuation responses and lessons learned from previous years.

After an ice-cream stop in Okanagan Falls and lunch in Oliver, I got back in the car at Osoyoos and drove to Big White, the northwest corner of the riding.

I met with local businesspeople over breakfast the next morning and then got back on to the KVR trail at McCulloch and cycled the 60 km to Beaverdell. We met several groups of cyclists on the trail who all praised the route while strongly suggesting that it be maintained in better condition for cyclists.

At Carmi we passed a BC Wildfire checkpoint keeping people out of the Carmi Creek area where a fire was actively burning.

The woman manning the checkpoint was full of praise for the ground and air crews fighting the fire and another on Solomon Mountain across the valley.

Over pizza in Rock Creek I had a brief chat with the local school principal about schools reopening and a longer talk with a local businessman about the improving economic outlook for Beaverdell as people move to and recreate in the natural beauty of the West Kettle Valley.

The next day I continued down the KVR trail to Rock Creek, where I toured the new Riverside Centre, an exciting new addition to the region that provides visitor information, social services, a trails office and banking services supplied by the Osoyoos Credit Union.

We had supper at the Keg and Kettle Grill in Midway, a new restaurant that is doing a thriving business in challenging times.

On the fourth morning I met up with Ciel Sander, the local trail coordinator, for the ride up to Eholt and down to Grand Forks.

Ciel graciously lent me her fat-tired e-bike, pointing out that the surface of this section is in terrible shape and difficult for normal bikes like mine. Members of the Grand Forks cycle club met us near Eholt (in the middle of the very dark Hodges Tunnel to be exact!) and pointed out the difficulty in maintaining rocky and sandy parts of the trail when it is shared with motor vehicle traffic.

Thanks to those fat tires (and the electric pedal assist!), I arrived for lunch in Grand Forks on time where another group had gathered for discussions on the sidewalk patio with topics ranging from concerns around 5G cell tower rollouts to politics at all levels.

I dropped in on the new bike store in downtown Grand Forks to chat with the owner about encouraging cycling (bike stores everywhere have been overwhelmed by business during COVID) while I surreptitiously checked out e-bikes with fat tires.

Since Grand Forks marked the middle point of my trip, now is a good point to wrap up this column and I’ll finish the report next week.

Happy trails!

Richard Cannings is MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

kootenayOkanaganOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Let’s celebrate working people — and work together for a fairer B.C.

Just Posted

Village of Slocan purchases former mill site for $1.5 million

Residential and commercial area, park space now set to be built on site

Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products

Three products are included in the recall

Baldface Lodge to suspend operations for upcoming season

The lodge’s owner says impacts of COVID-19 made opening too difficult

Rossland arena set to open with reduced capacity on Oct. 19

Hockey teams will be able to play in arena when it opens

August hotter and drier than average at Castlegar weather centre

Precipitation for the month was half of normal

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Most Read