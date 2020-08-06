MP reflects on Okanagan-Kootenay travels

Richard Cannings is in his second term as MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

(Submitted photo)

I recently spent a week touring through the South Okanagan-West Kootenay, meeting elected officials and constituents as well as enjoying the lakes, rivers and mountains that make this such a wonderful place to live.

Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted somewhat, I was able to chat with people over coffee at picnic table patios in the first really fine weather of the summer.

In Osoyoos I heard that the tourism industry is going full tilt at last.

While this is great news for hospitality workers and the local economy, it does raise concerns among the general public about increased exposure to the virus from visitors.

Perhaps the most common topic of conversation was the issue of American travelers in BC on their way to Alaska. The government will now be issuing these visitors with a tag that must be hung on the rear-view mirror that clearly states that they are transiting to Alaska and shows the deadline date for crossing the border.

While I think this is a good idea for enforcement, it might have been stronger had they also decided to issue tags for the majority of people travelling in Canada with American licence plates—Canadian citizens living in the United States here to visit family.

These people have every right to be here as long as they properly quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival. Tags showing this status could perhaps reduce the amount of worry for British Columbians and incidents of harassment these visitors may receive.

Restaurant and café owners told me that business was now quite good—very good in some cases.

The ones I visited were doing a very good job of providing a safe experience for customers with good distancing, cleaning and available sanitizers.

The government COVID supports—CERB for the employees they had to lay off; CEBA loans to get them through the tough times during closure, and the wage subsidy—have been essential for these businesses to survive.

A few mentioned that it would have been fairer if the criteria for the wage subsidy were changed to be a sliding scale of support—more for businesses that had suffered deeper losses; less for those who had fared better.

I’m happy to say that the NDP negotiated just such changes to the wage subsidy legislation that were put into law when the House of Commons sat last week (yes, we are sitting several times a month through the summer).

I met several young people in Boundary Country who are working in positions funded by the Canada Summer Jobs program.

It’s always good to put faces to the people we are supporting in this way. The Canada Summer Jobs program has a budget of over $400 million and provides work for thousands of students across the country every year.

Expanding this successful program was an obvious choice the government could have made to help students who couldn’t find jobs in the COVID crisis and I imagine they might be wishing they had done just that instead of asking WE Charity.

I hope you are enjoying August!

We have been blessed with some good hot weather at last, but there’s a hot wind blowing today and I’m listening to water bombers take off and land at the Penticton airport as I write this.

Please be careful out in the woods, keep your distance in town and stay cool!

Richard Cannings, MP, South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Putting B.C. back to work while investing in water

Just Posted

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Fruitvale

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Trail Blazers: Looking at the pioneers of leadership

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

MP reflects on Okanagan-Kootenay travels

Richard Cannings is in his second term as MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Person steals sound system, Ipad from Rossland restaurant

Mook Thai Lounge staff have had to buy a new sound system at a cost of $700

Cancelling ‘Not an Option’ for Kidney March 2020

Kidney March organizers knew this year was going to look very different.

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

As CERB winds down, labour group asks Liberals to rethink EI

The government estimates four million people will be moved onto EI after CERB ends

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Practical fashion: Local designers make supplies for Nelson dentists

Surgical caps and gowns have been in short supply for dentists during the pandemic

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

Most Read