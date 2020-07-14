New mark for Canada Day Nature Challenge

More than 78,000 observations recorded using the iNaturalist Canada platform

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to announce that Canadians have recorded 78,645 wildlife observations using the iNaturalist Canada platform between March and July 1, 2020 shattering the goal of hitting 50,000 observations by Canada Day.

We launched the Observation Nation project to help connect people with nature and each other during this period of social distancing and we are overwhelmed by the response of Canadians in their efforts to help us track biodiversity.

When we started the project on iNaturalist.ca we set the goal of reaching 50,000 wildlife observations by Canada Day. The fact the project has recorded nearly 80,000 observations demonstrates the desire Canadians have to connect with nature.

All those observations become part of the database which helps track biodiversity across Canada.

The bilingual iNaturalist platform is available at iNaturalist.ca or via the free iNaturalist app, where users can join a network of hundreds of thousands of people observing wildlife around the globe.

Using a smartphone or digital camera, anyone can share sightings of flora and fauna and contribute to a growing record of biodiversity.

During the challenge period, over 5,958 individual species were found by members of the CWF Observation Nation project on iNaturalist.ca.

Using iNaturalist is a fun, family-friendly way to turn your next outdoor adventure into a journey of scientific discovery. Making observations is a simple way to have a global impact on conservation.

Users could discover species never before seen in Canada or make observations that help specialists assess the status of species at risk, counter the spread of invasive species and much more.

Those interested in joining the CWF Observation Nation project can do so simply by opening a free account on iNaturalist.ca and joining the project.

Future incentives will include prizes for hitting observation milestones and finding specific species.

For more information on the iNaturalist platform, visit iNaturalist.ca. For more information on the Canadian Wildlife Federation, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

James Pagé, Species at Risk and Biodiversity Specialist with CWF.

CanadaWildlife