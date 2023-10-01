Opinion: Bumblebees and all our generous pollinators

I had a lovely surprise recently. Nestled in the heart of a bright yellow dahlia, I found a Half-black bumblebee tucked in, still sleeping, waiting for the sun to warm its fuzzy body.

Nearby several more bumbles were just beginning to stir.

They seemed to vibrate their backsides for a few seconds, and if I looked away, they disappeared before I could glance back again.

These days, I feel very protective of our bumblebee benefactors. In fact, I feel protective of all our generous pollinators.

It’s been very reassuring to see more pollinators buzzing about. Even so, insects are in serious decline. I guess it seems like more insects because we’ve planted a lot of pollinator friendly flowers.

Bumbles and their related insect buddies really love our dahlias, zinnias, cornflowers and borage…with a special preference for cilantro that we’ve allowed to flower (on the way to coriander seeds). In their travels they stop to pollinate our cucumbers tomatoes, scarlet runners and pole beans too.

I get a kick out of seeing a colourful red-banded Hunt’s bumble, so weighty anything less sturdy than a zinnia, droops with bee weight when it lands. Even more fun is watching a Bumble land on a snapdragon flower.

It pushes its chunky shape through an invisible petal passage and, completely disappears! The exit strategy is even more entertaining as the bulky bee backs out, wiggling its back end.

Thus the “Busy-as-a-bee!” expression doesn’t surprise me.

The bumbles and all their insect relations can be exactly that!

On some summer mornings, I’ve spotted five varieties of bumble bee – four of wasps; our local Western honey bee; several different “flutter-bys”; half a dozen variety of fly and a couple of grasshoppers. Sadly, the grasshopper is not a happy addition this year.

The saddest part is I’m often only seeing one or two of each species rather than the high buzzing hum of thousands of insects. When I lived on Cortes Island, I could identify a cascara tree by the sound alone.

In flower, that tree attracted multiple thousands of bees!

That speaks to the attractive powers of cascara and the vast insect numbers that shared our world not so long ago.

It was on Cortes Island that I discovered queen bumbles leaving their winter hibernation site. Sitting with friends in the sun of a warm spring morning, we watched bumblebees sliding out from under winter’s straw bale mulch.

That’s why I’m going to encourage you to take special care this fall.

Let some of the leaf litter or garden debris stay on the ground.

After a winter hibernation under leaf litter, soft soil, and even in our container garden bins it’s the queens that survive to start a new flight of bumbles come spring.

One more thought – I know we’re often afraid of bees, especially wasps. If you’re not allergic to stings, most insects, bees, and even spiders are not interested in stinging or biting you. Say “Hello good friend!”

Dianne Bersea is a local artist and Nature Wise columnist.

Opinion