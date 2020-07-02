In this photo taken May 17, 2020, people walk back and forth across the border between the U.S. and Canada in Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Painful Truth: The widening border

The U.S. and Canada are about to diverge, and we don’t know what it means yet

Something very peculiar is happening to the United States and Canada.

The two countries have been joined at the hip since they’ve been countries. Prime trading partners, allies (except for that unfortunate dust-up in 1812) and home to many cross-border families, we’re thoroughly intertwined.

And yet, Canada and the U.S. seem to have been growing apart for a while now. And the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating that in a way that nothing else could.

For decades, the assumption in most of Canada – particularly English-speaking Canada – was that we were becoming more Americanized. We were absorbing U.S. TV, movies, books, video games, and eventually the internet. Our news and culture was saturated with Americanness.

But pollster Michael Adams’ 2003 book Fire & Ice showed survey data about basic beliefs suggested the exact opposite – Canadians were diverging from Americans in important ways, including our opinions on everything from consumerism to relationships to authority figures.

At the time, this seemed to be a quiet drift, one moving Canadians and Americans apart across a broad spectrum of small changes in their values and beliefs. For the most part, however, all it did was feed into the average Canadian’s smug view that we were a bit more enlightened than the Americans, with our public health care and slightly-less-deranged politics.

But now, Canada and the United States are more truly separated than at any time in the last century.

The borders are largely closed to tourists and most family visits, and are likely to stay closed for months, or until the U.S. gets their coronavirus infection rate down from “really freaking scary” levels – and it’s hard to see that happening right away.

Canadians find themselves, for the first time since cheap airfare became common, largely confined to our own borders for the summer.

At the same time, we can’t help but compare our reaction to the coronavirus to that of other countries – especially our neighbour to the south.

A combination of physical separation and the wide divergence in how our two countries have handled this crisis is going to have long-term effects.

I don’t know what those effects will be. Perhaps we will simply deepen our sense of smug superiority.

One thing I hope is that we stop defining ourselves so much by our relationship to the States, for good or ill.

Isolationism is toxic. But our temporary forced isolation should make us take a good look at ourselves.

Canadians often define themselves as “not Americans.”

I’m not one to suggest we need some kind of strong national identity – frankly, I’d rather it was a permanent work in progress – but when the border opens again, we’ll find ourselves even more economically and politically distinct from our nearest neighbour. It’s going to change our diplomatic and trade relationships, in ways we can’t yet predict.

We’re about to see how much a shared border defines our future.

Matthew Claxton is a reporter with the Langley Advance Times.

canadian politicsCoronavirusCultureDonald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The road is not your ashtray
Next story
Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Just Posted

Creston’s annual fall fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The event brings in many producers and tourists to the town

Trail native seizes opportunity as head pro at Kamloops golf course

Trail golfer Kate Weir embarked on a new adventure just prior to pandemic, and is happy she did

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Yard by yard, Trail program gives families clean spaces to play

Trail Area Health and Environmental program offers no-cost option to remediate soils

Painful Truth: The widening border

The U.S. and Canada are about to diverge, and we don’t know what it means yet

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Most Read