Pause For Thought: Come Rest Awhile

by Marie Odell

Jesus’ life was wholly devoted for the good of others. Yet, He felt the need to turn aside from His ceaseless activity to a quiet place to seek unbroken communion with His Father. Over and over, we see in the record of His earthly life statements such as, “Rising up a great while before day, He departed to a solitary place and there prayed,” “He withdrew Himself into the wilderness and prayed,” “He went out to a mountain to pray and continued all night in prayer to God.”

As one with us, Jesus shared in our needs and struggles. He was totally dependent upon God. In the quiet place of prayer, He looked for divine strength to face the day’s duties and trials. It was in communion with His Father that He could share His burdens and find comfort and joy.

Through this continued communion, Christ received life from God to give to the world. This is to be our experience. Jesus invites us to “Come apart and rest yourselves.” If we heed His words, we’ll be stronger and more useful in helping others. Take time to go to Jesus and tell Him your needs and ask how you can be a blessing. Ask for wisdom. You won’t be disappointed. He’ll be right there to help.

In the quiet place, when every other voice is hushed and we quietly press into His presence in prayer and reading of Scripture, the silence of the soul makes God’s voice more distinct. He bids us, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). Here alone can we find true rest.

A person who is refreshed like this will experience an atmosphere of light and peace. Then life will breathe out a fragrance that reveals God’s love to humanity.

If you have a question for Bible Mentor Marie Odell you can contact her by emailing: marieodell04@gmail.com

Marie Odell is a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

