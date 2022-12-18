Pause For Thought: ‘Come to Him’

by Marie Odell

Jesus’ message to the people was to seek not merely for material benefit, making that their chief effort, but rather to seek for heavenly wisdom first.

Wanting to earn merit with God, the people asked Jesus, “What can we do in order to deserve heaven?”

Jesus answered, “This is the work of God that you believe on Him whom He has sent.”

Jesus was doing the work that prophecy said the Messiah would do, but the people selfishly wanted something different.

They wanted a king to exalt them to power and free them from Rome’s control.

They questioned that if Jesus could perform so many wonderful works, why does He refuse to be Israel’s king. They couldn’t understand, and instead of trying to, they opened their hearts to unbelief that Satan was ever ready to encourage.

They murmured, doubted, and denied Jesus was of God.

When Jesus used the illustration of eating His flesh and drinking His blood as a means of eternal life, He meant this was like receiving Him as a personal Saviour.

By taking in His love through Scripture, nature, and life’s experiences, we become like Him through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Food doesn’t benefit us if we don’t eat it.

So, Jesus is of no value to us if we don’t really know Him. As the Son of God, Jesus lived a life totally surrendered to the will of God.

Though tempted in all points as we are to do wrong,

He stood firm for truth, love, and freedom.

We too can overcome as Jesus did by uniting ourselves to Him.

Carefully study the Bible, asking the Holy Spirit to help you understand God’s message to you personally.

When you come near to Him, He promises to come near to you.

Marie Odell is a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

