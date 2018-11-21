Black Press image

PR a better option than current system

Letter to the Editor from Ellen McDonnell of Christina Lake

A recent letter suggests that first past the post has led to the past wonderful 150 years.

This is quite laughable.

Let me see – there have been two major wars, many smaller wars that Canada has been embroiled in. We have terrifically high levels of poverty, homelessness, waiting lists for health care etc etc.

Just wonderful isn’t it?

Proportional representation is not the balm to sooth all of our woes but it is certainly better than the electoral system we now have. Just look at the hundred countries using proportional representation – citizens in countries like Norway and Sweden have very high standards of living – due in part to PR.

Ellen McDonnell

Christina Lake

