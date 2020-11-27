Chilliwack Law Courts.

Chilliwack Law Courts.

Prison sentence for a B.C. home invasion shows how slow justice can be

BC Supreme Court Justice points to dramatic increase in population no similar increase in courts

Writing about criminal matters in B.C.’s court system is an exercise in patience.

Whether it’s translating legalese, navigating the cryptic Court Services Online website, having no access to BC Supreme Court files online, or simply keeping track of court appearances that go on and on and on, all while weighing the public interest each and every time, it’s exhausting.

Take the case of Ronald McDowell, who was sentenced last week to three years in prison. McDowell and his co-accused Earl Wiebe were both convicted of a botched home invasion on Fairfield Island at a house with a medical cannabis grow-op. This incident in a quiet, rural area in the early hours happened (at this writing) 2,411 days ago. That’s right, it’s been more than six years since April 3, 2014 when the residents of a house heard a pounding on the door in the early hours.

The man in the house unlocked the door, and McDowell tried to push it in. He was told there were children in the house.

“I don’t care,” McDowell yelled, evidence that came out in the trial I attended in 2015. “We’re coming for the weed.”

The man in the house then had gasoline thrown on him. But then the two intruders fled, and one poured gasoline onto a pole on a deck on the house.

He said, “I’m going to light it up.” He didn’t. They fled. The two men were later arrested, McDowell and Wiebe were charged with break-and-enter with intent, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of incendiary material.

On Nov. 30, 2015, Wiebe pleaded guilty to uttering threats and forcible entry, and was given an 18-month conditional sentenced followed by probation.

McDowell’s case was far from over. On Feb. 1, 2016, he was convicted of break and enter, uttering threats, and the lesser-included offences of the other two charges, assault and mischief in relation to property.

On March 15, 2018, McDowell was sentenced. But then he appealed. His hearing in front of the Court of Appeals for BC was Jan. 30, 2020, and on Feb. 10 the three Justices granted his appeal: “The trial judge erred in relying on voir dire evidence that was not admitted into the trial proper to establish identity. New trial ordered.”

But no trial happened, and on July 28, 2020, he again pleaded guilty, this time to just uttering threats and the lesser included offence of assault (rather than assault with a weapon).

So what took so long to resolve this? Well, in this case, I don’t exactly know. But I do know there a lot of factors that lead to delay. From legal manoeuveres to a lack of resources to the complexity of the court system (and the law), there are many reasons.

Here are three examples of cases I’ve seen that led to delays, two in recent weeks, one from a while back:

1. I was in BC Supreme Court for a dangerous driving causing death sentencing on Nov. 9 at which time the lawyer for the accused told the judge that his client had fired him, so the sentencing would have to be kicked down the road.

2. Another case also involved a conviction awaiting sentencing and similarly went off the rails at the last minute as the accused is now facing a charge of uttering threats, and the local Crown counsel on the file has been replaced.

3. Bomb threats are more than irritant to the justice system, and certainly can cause delays.

• READ MORE: UPDATE: Yet another bomb threat at the Chilliwack Law Courts

There are also systemic reasons for delays in both criminal and civil matters, namely a shortage of court time and judges, something exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had a dramatic increase in population in the province in the last 20 years, we’ve had a dramatic increase in the number of filings of civil claims in our courts,” Justice Christopher Hinkson said in an August 2020 article in Canadian Lawyer magazine, but, he added, “there hasn’t been any real increase” in the court since the mid-1990s.

Hinkson said a shortage of judges coupled with the pandemic will lead to a backlog of all hearings, particularly civil matters.

Hinkson also said (again, in August) that the court had 1,114 trials, including criminal cases, cancelled during the time when courtrooms were closed. Of those, 531 – not quite half – had been rescheduled.

As for jury trials, strict pandemic protocols are in place at the Chilliwack Law Courts, one such rule is that no more than 12 people can be in a courtroom at any given time. Usually in Chilliwack, this isn’t a problem, but you know how many people there are in a jury? At least 12, usually 14 including alternates.

Recently there was a jury trial held at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and in the new year a trial is likely going to be held at Evergreen Hall.

It would be an overstatement to say the court system is in tatters, but cracks that many observers have already seen in the system are spreading and deepening in the current situation.

As for timely justice? I don’t see that improving any time soon.

Paul Henderson is editor for The Chilliwack Progress.

Opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nav Canada says it would never compromise safety at West Kootenay Regional Airport

Just Posted

Chilliwack Law Courts.
Prison sentence for a B.C. home invasion shows how slow justice can be

BC Supreme Court Justice points to dramatic increase in population no similar increase in courts

In 1927, Lee Sing opened the Savoy Café in downtown Trail. This photo is undated, but was likely taken in the 1930s or early 1940s. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The Savoy Café and a founding family

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

A strong contingent of Trail Smoke Eaters helped out Kiwanis by unloading up to 600 trees at Butler Park on Wednesday, in preparation for their annual Christmas Tree Sale and community fundraiser. The sale starts on Friday, with all funds donated to community groups. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Kiwanis Christmas tree sale – a harbinger of the holiday season

Kiwanis is offering free christmas tree delivery for seniors without adequate transportation

The pool remains open, but all fitness classes suspended at Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
Trail aquatic centre shuts down fitness classes and court games

Following clarification from PHO, Trail recreation suspends fitness classes, pool remains open

Photo: freestocks on Unsplash
United Way of Trail and District announces second round of grants

Funding comes from the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Most Read