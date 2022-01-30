“Who is God to you? Who is God to others?”

by Reverend Susan E. Breisch

“Seeking God opens doors in us.”

I read that on a church sign once.

What does it mean?

Do you think it’s true?

I do.

Here’s why!

Seeking God is an invitation to explore what you believe, have been taught, and struggle with in terms of your faith story.

What name do you know God by? Who is God to you? Who is God to others? What is up with that Jesus guy? It is an invitation to delve more deeply into the story of who Jesus was; of his life, death, and resurrection and ask yourself why is this important? Is it important

What aspects of those stories are hard for you? What gives you hope or gratitude?

Seeking God isn’t about one person handing you a blueprint for what you “should believe” it is a chance to poke around in your own heart and see what is meaningful to you and why.

We can be encouraged to ask all kinds of questions as we seek God. Even the really hard ones like “Why does God let bad things happen?”

There are no boundaries.

The only qualifier, in my opinion, is that we acknowledge that God is a loving God.

The Bible shows us a God who is present, active, loving, and irrepressibly delighted in humanity despite our faults. That is the Good News of the gospel. God isn’t lost – but waits with delighted expectation for us to jump in or go deeper with our faith journey.

Seeking God opens the door to a new or fuller experience of God — it can get us out of our heads and into our hearts as we move toward Spring. Faith is meant to be dynamic, responsive, and wonder filled – to encourage us in hard times, delight us with life’s blessings, and help us see everything in our lives through a new set of eyes.

There is more, always more, to learn and discover.

Faith is meant to be a great adventure one step at a time.

The challenge is to let go of our old ways of understanding God – well at least the ones that don’t work.

Any understanding of God that leaves you in shame or feeling like you don’t matter needs to be looked at closely. Any idea of God that celebrates one type of people and looks down at others is up for renegotiation.

We are challenged to see new ways that our faith can be deeper, richer, and more meaningful.

Who are the people we impact most?

How can those relationships at home, work, school, or anywhere be more loving, respectful, and productive?

Who is our neighbor and how are we called to make a difference?

How can valuing and respecting ourselves open doors for us to be more loving, active, and present in the lives of those we encounter every day?

Rumi wrote “what you seek is seeking you.”

In terms of seeking God I believe this is always the truth.

You are being sought whether you are seeking God for the first time or seeking to move more deeply into you current relationship with, understanding and experience of God.

Enjoy the journey.

If you need someone to explore with, argue with, ask questions of, or who will simply listen to you I’m available.

Look me up and let’s take that journey together.

Reverend Susan E. Breisch

Minister/Community Spiritual Companion

Communities in Faith Pastoral Charge

Rossland/Trail and area

