(File photo)

‘Soft on crime’ can be rallying cry for causing more harm

Martha Wickett/The View From Here

There is little satisfaction seeing a young man handcuffed, searched and led out of a courtroom to a stark hallway that will deliver him to months and years in a jail cell.

In this case, the crime was child pornography. One of the most heinous of offences. Looking at and distributing images of the unspeakable horrors inflicted upon innocent children, horrors from which, even if rescued, those children will likely never fully recover.

Heart-wrenchingly despicable.

Yet, like most cases, victims reside on both sides of the judge’s decision.

Courtrooms, like a societal stress test, reveal the flaws and weaknesses affecting the heart of society. Flaws and weaknesses that blur the lines of good and bad.

According to the evidence provided, this man had no prior criminal record and was the repeated victim of violence and sexual abuse growing up. He was targeted as a youth for being black. Undoubtedly that targeting was not limited to his generation. He now joins the disproportionate number of people imprisoned in Canada and the United States who are black or indigenous.

Inside the courtroom the story of his self-loathing, mental illnesses and inability to find affordable help for his addiction was heard. How he made his trail more and more easy to track so he would get caught and maybe get help through the prison system. How he was stalked and beat up when his guilty plea was publicized. How he is afraid of being murdered in jail.

Read more: Salmon Arm man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Read more: 18 people arrested across Alberta arrested for child porn and other online offences

Should he be spared prison? Not at this moment, not with this system. He was classified as maximum to high risk to re-offend without treatment, treatment that was only accessible via jail.

What’s really needed is systemic change and the rallying of resources where they will make a difference.

Clearly, more resources are needed immediately to track down the people who actually create the images as well as the international organizations which traffic in human beings.

But real social change would require more support for families, for parents, for the people raising children. The pandemic is a good example. Who is left struggling the most? Parents, particularly those living in poverty, the working poor.

Also, the current push to make education more inclusive and focused on addressing systemic injustice needs to take priority.

And maybe, instead of complaints about the justice system being ‘soft on crime,’ we could use more soft hearts who will push for a just society for everyone.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Just Posted

‘Soft on crime’ can be rallying cry for causing more harm

Martha Wickett/The View From Here

West Kootenay Regional Airport readies to resume flights this fall

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumed flights from the Trail Regional Airport in June

How Trail became the setting for a new adventure story

Richard Weaver has never been to Trail, the tale for his book actually began as a series of dreams

Area restriction put in place for Little Slocan area due to Talbot Creek fire

Evacuation alert remains in place

UPDATE: Air Canada pushes potential flight resumption back to October

Air Canada expected to resume flights this fall

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read