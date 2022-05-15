The Privilege of Prayer

Prayer is the opening of the heart to God as to a friend.

Through nature and revelation, through His providence, and by the influence of His Spirit, God speaks to us.

But these are not enough; we need also to pour out our hearts to Him.

In order to have spiritual life and energy, we must have an actual relationship with our heavenly Father.

Our minds may be drawn out toward Him; we may meditate upon His works, His mercies, His blessings; but this I not, in the fullest sense, communing with Him.

In order to commune with God, we must have something to say to Him concerning our actual life.

Not that it is necessary in order to make known to God what we are, but in order to enable us to receive Him Prayer does not bring God down to us, but brings us up to Him.

When Jesus was upon the earth, He taught His disciples how to pray.

He directed them to present their daily needs before God, and to cast all their care upon Him.

And the assurance He gave them that their petitions should be heard, is assurance also to us.

Jesus Himself, while He dwelt among men, was often in prayer.

Our Saviour identified Himself with our needs and weakness, in that He became a suppliant a petitioner, seeking from His Father fresh supplies of strength, that He might come forth braced for duty and trial.

He is our example in all things. He is a brother in our infirmities, “in all points tempted like as we are;” but as the sinless one His nature recoiled from evil; He endured struggles and torture of soul in a world of sin.

His humanity made prayer a necessity and a privilege.

He found comfort and joy in communion with His Father.

And if the Saviour of men, the Son of God, felt the need of prayer, how much more should feeble, sinful mortals feel the necessity of fervent, constant prayer.

Our heavenly Father waits to bestow upon us the fullness of His blessing.

It is our privilege to drink largely at the fountain of boundless love.

What a wonder it is that we pray so little!

God is ready and willing to hear the sincere prayer of the humblest of His children, and yet there is much manifest reluctance on our part to make known our wants to God.

What can the angels of heaven think of poor helpless human beings, who are subject to temptation, when God’s heart of infinite love yearns toward them, ready to give them more than they can ask or think, and yet they pray so little and have so little faith?

The angels love to bow before God; they love to be near Him.

They regard communion with God as their highest joy; and yet the children of earth, who need so much the help that God only can give, seem satisfied to walk without the light of His Spirit, the companionship of His presence.

Prayer is the key in the hand of faith to unlock heaven’s storehouse, where are treasured the boundless resources of Omnipotence.

May we take and make the time to commune with God.

Adapted from Steps to Christ,

Submitted by Sandra Diamond

Trail Seventh-day Adventist Church

Religion