Think on These Things: A New Year

By Ian Cotton, Retired Seventh-day Adventist Pastor

Well, 2021 has gone and has left memories for all of us in these challenging times. Over five million people around the world have died from COVID-19.

Individually, we had to make a decision to protect ourselves and “to love our neighbour as ourselves” by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. There are ICU bed shortages, as Omicron causes a rise in hospitalizations. Medical staff are approaching burnout, and they need our support and prayers.

The provincial health orders, issued to protect everyone, has turned some into deliberate law breakers. Misinformation abounds. Polarization of society. It seems that respect, courtesy, and common sense is in short supply!

Yes, 2021 did bring major changes to this dying world. From climate change causing extreme weather, international tensions, inflation and soaring house prices, wildfires around the world, droughts and water shortages seemingly everywhere, floods, riots… and the list goes on.

We live in troubled times. The fulfilling of Bible prophecy confirms that the return of Jesus is at hand.

Each of us have some good memories from 2021, and some bad. But what does 2022 hold for us? We cannot know, and so we have to take each day as it comes.

Let us plan on making 2022 the healthiest and happiest year that we can. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” Live your life as a Christian and love one another. Do you remember the National Geographic and its description of the healthy Blue Zones of the world? One zone was Loma Linda in California. And what is their secret?

We need to care for our health, and as many studies have shown, the best formula we can follow is New Start, as promoted by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and its renowned lifestyle advantage.

• Nutrition – A plant based diet. Fruits, nuts, grains and vegetables. Freely eat many different colour vegetables and fruits. Also means less greenhouse gasses!

• Exercise – Get regular exercise in the fresh air – my wife and I go out about 4:30 a.m. for our four mile walk, so no pollution from vehicles.

• Water – Drink more than you think you need.

• Sunshine – Get outdoors for at least 15 minutes daily.

• Temperance – Be balanced in all things, including work, rest and play.

• Air – Breathe deeply as you exercise outdoors.

• Rest – We need adequate rest of seven-to-eight hours sleep.

• Trust – In Divine power. God loves you.

If you follow these New Start health principles regularly you will be healthier, happier, and better able to meet COVID and other diseases. And 2022 will be better for us all.

