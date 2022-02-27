Think On These Things: The Selfish Rich and Those Trusting God

By Ian Cotton, Retired Seventh-day Adventist Pastor

The rich man (Luke 16:19) thought that he was a child of Abraham, and in his distress he calls out, “Father Abraham, have mercy on me.” He placed Abraham above God, and relied on his relationship to Abraham for salvation.

The thief on the cross prayed to Christ. “Remember me when Thou comest into Thy kingdom,” (Luke 23:42.) Immediately, the answer, “Verily I say unto thee today, thou shalt be with Me in Paradise.” Christ alone is Saviour. “Neither is there salvation in any other.” Acts 4:12.

The rich man had spent his life in self-pleasing and too late he saw that he had made no provision for eternity. When the rich man solicited additional evidence for his brothers, he was told, “If they do not hear Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.” The raising of Lazarus from the dead showed the Saviour’s divinity. Lazarus rose but they hardened their hearts against all evidence, and even sought to take his life. (John 12:9-11.)

The law and the prophets are God’s appointed agencies for the salvation of men. Christ said, If they do not listen to the voice of God in the Bible, the testimony of a witness raised from the dead would not be heeded.

Those who heed the Bible will require no greater light than God has given; but if men reject that light, and fail to appreciate the opportunities granted them. They would not be convinced even by one raised from the dead; for those who reject the Bible so harden their hearts that they reject all light.

The conversation between Abraham and the rich man is figurative. And teaches that everyone is given sufficient light to know what is required of him. Man’s responsibilities are proportionate to his opportunities and privileges. God gives to everyone sufficient light and grace to do the work He has given him to do. “He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much; and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.” Luke 16:10.

To make a difference in a person’s life you do not have to be rich, or poor, you just have to care.

The parable of the rich man and Lazarus shows how the two classes represented by these men are estimated by God. There is no sin in being rich, if riches are not acquired by fraud. A rich man is not condemned for having riches, but condemnation rests upon him if his wealth is spent selfishly.

Death cannot make any man poor who seeks eternal riches. But the selfish man cannot take any of it to heaven. He has proved himself unfaithful. During his lifetime he had his good things, but forgot his obligation to God. He failed of securing the heavenly treasure.

It is the purpose of redemption, not only to blot out sin, but to give back to man those spiritual gifts lost because of sin’s power. Money cannot be carried into the next life; it is not needed there; but the good deeds done in winning souls to Christ are carried to the heavenly courts.

But those who selfishly spend the Lord’s gifts on themselves, leaving the needy without aid and doing nothing to advance God’s work in the world, dishonor their Maker. Robbery of God is written opposite their names in the books of heaven.

Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the best part of everything your land produces. Proverbs 3:9.

– Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

