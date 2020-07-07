Richard Cannings is in his second term as MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding. (File)

Wealth tax needed as gap between rich and poor grows

Cannings: Disparity between super-wealthy and the rest is much greater than previously estimated

By Richard Cannings

Imagine a country where the top one percent of the population owned one quarter of all the wealth and the bottom 40 per cent together owned only one per cent.

Sounds outrageous? That country is Canada.

The source of those figures is the latest report of the Parliamentary Budget Officer. The disparity between the super-wealthy and the rest of us is much greater than previously estimated and the gap between rich and poor in Canada has been growing for decades.

There is also growing support for actions that would turn that trend around, including a wealth tax on the richest of the rich.

While this inequity is obviously unfair and some would argue unethical, it is also a drag on our economy. The more that wealth is concentrated at the top, the less it is recycled through local economies, helping to stimulate family incomes across the country. Instead it is squirrelled away in offshore bank accounts or spent on real estate and businesses outside Canada.

I remember the vice-president of ScotiaBank saying at a breakfast meeting in Penticton a few years ago that the thing that really kept him awake at night was the widening wealth gap in Canada. I assume he’s sleeping even less well now.

This divergence began several decades ago as governments bought into the discredited theory of “trickle-down” economics—that lowering taxes on wealthy individuals and big corporations would spur investments and create jobs, raising everyone’s standard of living. After years of data, there is absolutely no evidence that these benefits ever materialized, and plenty of evidence that the opposite is true. Wages across the continent stagnated as corporate profits continued to soar.

So, what can we do?

Well, the obvious step is to increase taxes on the wealthiest Canadians to ensure that they pay their fair share. A wealth tax of 1 per cent on those who have more than $20 million in assets would bring in about $9 billion per year according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer. Naysayers point out that wealthy people have highly paid accountants and would try to find ways to avoid paying any taxes at all. The easiest avenue for that—moving assets out of the country—could be closed off with a hefty exit tax for money headed offshore. And we should move quickly to close down offshore tax havens. I’ve already written about that in a recent column.

What do Canadians think about a wealth tax? A recent poll by Abacus Data found that 75 per cent of Canadians support a wealth tax, while only 13 per cent are opposed. The same poll found that 81 per cent of Canadians think that government supports should not go to companies hiding profits in offshore tax havens, nor should they go to executive bonuses or stock buy-backs.

With governments around the world looking for ways to fund an economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more economists are talking about a wealth tax. The impact of such a tax would depend on the details of its implementation, but however it rolls out it could play an important role in making the wealthiest of Canadians pay their fair share.

Richard Cannings is MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Conserving all-Canadian wildlife just one part of the puzzle

Just Posted

Wealth tax needed as gap between rich and poor grows

Cannings: Disparity between super-wealthy and the rest is much greater than previously estimated

Grave concern after dog bites woman walking in Fruitvale

Letter to the Editor from Ian Clarke

Ice coming to Trail arena as hockey season nears

Trail council agreed to install the ice in time for August hockey camps

Traffic finally eases along Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists were stuck for up to six hours in ferry lineups over the weekend

Rossland Art Gallery set to reopen to public

Three Kootenay artists will be featured in the gallery when it opens on July 8

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic

More than four out of 10 British Columbians aged 70 and up have various disabilities

Most Read