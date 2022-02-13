“I’ve found that many people struggle with the thought that they are not worthy to follow Jesus …”

I don’t consider myself old — I honestly did start young — but in nearly 50 years of pastoral ministry, I’ve found that many people struggle with the thought that they are not worthy to follow Jesus or say they are a Christian.

Jesus told a story that illustrates His opinion on the matter.

The kingdom of heaven, Jesus began, is like a king who gave a wedding feast for his son.

He sent his slaves to call those who had been invited, but they were unwilling to attend; so he sent more slaves, who told about the extravagant dinner the king had prepared, but those invited “paid no attention and went their way, one to his own farm, another to his business, and the rest seized his slaves and mistreated them and killed them.”

The king was enraged and sent his armies to deal with the murderers; then he said to his slaves, “The wedding is ready, but those who were invited were not worthy. Go therefore to the main highways and invite everybody you find.”

The slaves did as they were told and “gathered together all they found, both evil and good; and the wedding hall was filled with dinner guests.”

When the king came in, he noticed that one man wasn’t wearing wedding clothes, which the king would have provided for all his guests, and when he asked him why, the man was speechless.

So the king — obviously not any earthly monarch — had him bound and thrown “into outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Jesus concluded His story with these words: “For many are called, but few are chosen.”

Who, then, are the few who get chosen?

Who is worthy to follow Jesus?

Who is worthy to be a Christian?

Let’s begin with those who aren’t worthy.

The story reveals two categories: those who refuse the invitation to follow Jesus for any number of reasons: they are unwilling, they pay no attention, they are too busy with their own affairs, or they mistreat God’s messengers; and those who insist on serving God their own way.

Such unworthy ones will find no place in the kingdom of heaven.

So, who is worthy?

Jesus answered the question simply and clearly when he said that the wedding hall was finally filled with both evil and good.

Evil and good?

Exactly!

That’s what He said!

We tend to think that following Jesus is about separating evil from good, but Jesus gathers evil and good, declaring both worthy when we accept His invitation.

In the words of an old hymn, again today, this messenger extends the invitation to join the chosen and worthy:

All things are ready, come to the feast

Come for the table now is spread

Ye famishing, ye weary, come

And thou shalt be richly fed

Hear the invitation

Come whosoever will

Praise God for full salvation

For whosoever will,

Pastor Nyla Henry

Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

