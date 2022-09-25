God has blessed us abundantly with gifts both natural and spiritual. Photo: Unsplash

‘Yes, I will …’

Written by Pastor Nyla Henry, Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

Yes, I will sing for joy when my heart is heavy.

Unable to sing the rest of the song because it was new to me, I turned to my friend YouTube, and watched the Official Lyric Video by Vertical Worship. What captured my attention was the words, “I will,” and as I listened again later in the morning, a chain of associated thoughts flooded my mind.

I thought of a popular saying in education: “It’s not about your IQ; it’s about your will.”

How true!

A person can be very intelligent, but if they have no willpower, they will go nowhere in life; yet people with low intelligence quotients have been known to lead very successful and influential lives through sheer force of will.

Then a familiar portion of Scripture came to mind (Matthew 8:2-3):

And a leper came to Him and bowed down before Him, and said, “Lord if You are willing, You can make me clean.” Jesus stretched out His hand and touched him, saying, “I am willing; be cleansed” And immediately his leprosy was cleansed.

The leper made a clear distinction between what Jesus could do and what He would do. There was no question in his mind that Jesus could heal him, but he didn’t know if He would, because, as we learn elsewhere, Jesus didn’t come to do His own will, but to do the will of His Father.

Finally, the last link brought understanding : Life isn’t about what we can do; it’s about what we will do.

God has blessed us abundantly with gifts both natural and spiritual, and most of us can do much more than we are willing to do.

Forgive us, Lord. Teach us to say, “Yes, I will.”

Pastor Nyla Henry

Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

