PHOTOS: Canada Day at Beaver Creek park

Matilda Thompson was red white and patriotic for Canada Day.
Kiwanis cooked up a pancake and sausage breakfast, and a barbeque lunch. All proceeds will go to local charities and organizations.
Emily Matthews, 3 months, enjoyed her first Canada Day with her mom and dad, Michelle and Dan!
Alicia Mitchell, Melanie Lunde, Eden Orr, and Elle Mayer wished everyone a happy Canada Day from Trail parks and recreation.
William Gresley-Jones was all smiles for his face painting as brother Samuel looked on.
Bill Hanlon has a good story about his Canada Day hat. He wore it on a trip to China with students from JL Crowe back in 1988. It’s been part of his Canada Day wear since then. He enjoyed the day with retired teacher Ray Tenisci, who Hanlon says was a student and later a colleague.
Water game with five members of the Sentinel Unit Crew from the BC Wildfire Service.
Morag Paterson is one of 20 members of the Sentinel Unit Crew (Shoreacres).
Shari Glover and Alex Hope.

Canada Day celebrations wind up at Gyro Park in Trail tonight at dusk.





