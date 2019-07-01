PHOTOS: Canada Day at Beaver Creek park

Canada Day celebrations wind up at Gyro Park in Trail tonight at dusk.
Read more: All set for Canada Day
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Canada Day celebrations wind up at Gyro Park in Trail tonight at dusk.
Read more: All set for Canada Day
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged
The Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitments to three players this week
The Trail Stingrays competed at the Creston Waves Swim Meet on the weekend with good results
Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts
Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility
A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season
Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk
This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation
Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites
Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea
The protections would particularly help seniors
Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season
First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged
Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts
A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season
More than 2,000 people gathered outside the bar where patrons resisted the famous June 28, 1969, police raid
A guide for foodies to the best restaurants, food, chefs and more
Fireworks are slated for dusk at Gyro Park in East Trail