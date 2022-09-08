Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

