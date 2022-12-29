Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Can any NFL coach get QB Russell Wilson back on track?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL’s stretch run

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts with just two weeks to go in the NFL’s regular season.

Discussion includes the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s ongoing struggles in Denver, player safety, Super Bowl picks and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

