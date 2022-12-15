Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

fb

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

Photo of an early morning fogscape along the Columbia River near Trail. Photo: David Dudeck
Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Employees from the Trail branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU) have raised and donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army. Photo: Submitted
Food drive underway at Trail credit union

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $75,000 for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This is the final installment of a $150,000 pledge made to support the Administration Area in the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH. Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary members Linda Cant, Michele Cordiez and Valerie Cross (right to left). Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail community Lights Up! the hospital

FortisBC; Gas bills will decrease by about four per cent or $4 a month on average effective Jan. 1. Photo: Unsplash
FortisBC decreasing natural gas rates by 4% next month