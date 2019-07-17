Champion Lakes Men’s Night director Nick Fizor (left) and Kootenay Chrysler’s Ken Smitheram (right) congratulate Scott Browell for holing out his tee shot on the second hole par-3 to win the $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

$10,000 hole-in-one highlights Champion Lakes' Re/Max Open

Talarsky wins Re/Max Open, but Browell takes home hole-in-one cash prize

The Re/Max Men’s Open at Champion Lakes served up a great day of golf on Saturday and one amazing highlight, often strived for but seldom seen.

Fruitvale golfer Scott Browell drained his tee shot at the par-3 second hole to win the $10,000 hole-in-one prize sponsored by Kootenay Chrysler.

Browell couldn’t be reached for comment, but Champion Lakes employee Tyler Atkinson was playing in the group behind Browell, the 2015 Re/Max champion, and described the shot as a 176-yard downhill, seven-iron from the white tees, that bounced a couple times before rolling in.

“They were pretty excited for sure,” said Atkinson.

Kootenay Chrysler owner Ken Smitheram said, “I must have sponsored 20-plus events and that’s the first one for me.”

The rare hole-in-one topped off a great event, that saw 62 golfers compete for the top prizes in four flights.

After 18 holes, the tournament winner was still undecided as Fruitvale’s Tom Talarsky and former Re/Max champion Garry Janni were tied at 3-under, 69. However it only took one playoff hole, as Talarsky beat Janni on the 19th hole to claim the Re/Max championship.

Overall low net went to Russ Peterson who shot a 66.

In Flight 1, handicap 1.3-6.3, low gross went to Janni, while Trevor Browell earned low net with a 68.

Flight 2, handicap 6.4-13.6, low gross was won by Chad Bergen with a 77 and the low net went to Brady Lowe, 69.

Flight 3, hcp 13.7-18.5, Wayne DeWitt won low gross with an 86, and the low net to Pat LaFreniere who fired a 69 net.

Flight 4, hcp 18.6 – 36, Brandon Racette captured low gross with a 91, and Walter Lysohirka earned the low net with a 69.

The Open wrapped up with a buffet dinner in the Eagles’ Nest Restaurant and a round for the house courtesy of Scott Browell.

