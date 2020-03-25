2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

From left school board trustee Colette Trudeau, Maple Ridge Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games vice president Tom Bowen, president and CEO of the BC Summer Games Society Alison Noble, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games president Mike Keenan and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare with the BC Summer Games flag that will be hanging outside city hall for the games that begin July 23, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge 2020 B.C. Summer Games – scheduled for July 23 to 26 – have been cancelled.

As is the case with many upcoming sporting events, the risk of spreading COVID-19 was deemed too high.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

“Keeping British Columbians safe and healthy is our top priority. Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

“I’m so thrilled that the Maple Ridge Council, BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee were able to respond quickly, and that we can now all look forward to the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.”

More to come.



