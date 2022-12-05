4 B.C. hockey players have shot at making Canada’s World Juniors team roster

Starting Friday in Moncton, the camp will involve 4 goaltenders, 9 defencemen and 16 forwards

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo courtesy Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)

Four B.C.-raised hockey players have been invited to Hockey Canada’s World Juniors selection camp, which starts Friday (Dec. 9) in Moncton, N.B.

Youngest among the 29 camp invitees is 2005-born North Vancouverite Connor Bedard, 17, with Regina Pats of the WHL.

Among other forwards, Surrey’s Caeden Bankier got an invite, as did his Kamloops Blazers teammate Logan Stankoven.

On D, North Deltan Ethan Samson (Prince George Cougars) will be at camp, along with Coquitlam-raised goaltender Thomas Milic.

Also on the list is Vancouver Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk, and Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, both among the 13 WHL players invited.

The camp will involve four goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards, a group that includes 10 players who won gold for Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton.

Milic is among four Seattle Thunderbirds players invited to the camp, along with Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski and Reid Schaefer. The other WHLers play for Winnipeg Ice (Carson Lambos), Kelowna Rockets (Colton Dach) and Everett Silvertips (Olen Zellweger).

Following selection camp, Canada’s National Junior Team will name its final roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 12. The TSN tournament begins on Boxing Day with four games, including Canada taking on Czechia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

