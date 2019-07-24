Pictured from the left are Carmela Livolsi and Jackie Little.

53 Kootenay golfers take a swing at Ladies Sweepstakes title

Annual event held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month

Birchbank Ladies Club held their annual Sweepstakes Tournament on earlier this month with 53 golfers from various clubs in the East and West Kootenay attending.

The ladies teed off in the rain, including 2018 defending champion Jackie Little of Balfour.

Little, winner of five B.C. Women’s Amateur titles, six B.C. Senior Women’s Championships, including 2018, three B.C. Mid-Amateur Championships and three Canadian national titles, finished with a gross 75, six strokes better than her nearest competitor, and was presented with the overall low gross Sweepstakes trophy.

Leslie Weaver of Cranbrook was runner-up low gross with a score of 81, while Carmela Livolsi of Birchbank won the overall low net with a 68 (by retrogression), and Anita Cameron of Birchbank was runner-up low net also with a 68.

Flight winners were: Flight 1 – Roma Crispin, Balfour, low gross 85; Linda Tamblyn, Castlegar, low net 73; Flight 2 – Sheila Johnson, Birchbank, low gross 91; Cathy Fuss, Granite Pointe, low net 71; Flight 3 – Valerie Horkoff, Christina Lake, low gross 95; Jeri Santarossa, Birchbank, low net 73; Flight 4 – Mary Lynn Trozzo, Birchbank, low gross 104, Sally DeRosa, Castlegar, low gross 73.

Previous story
Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

Just Posted

West Kootenay All Stars offence shut down at provincials

Dunbar held the All Stars’ offence to one hit as they scored a 4-1 victory

53 Kootenay golfers take a swing at Ladies Sweepstakes title

Annual event held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month

Mountie boss asks RDCK directors to go to bat for them at UBCM

Inspector Tim Olmstead is lobbying for local support for increased funding for staff

Update: Fort Shepherd opening date TBA

Land conservancy holds open session in Trail

Planning drone flying over Rossland

Residents asked not to interfere with the map-making flying cameras

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

NDP MPs hold plastic pollution roundtable in Cranbrook

Wayne Stetski and Nathan Cullen discuss plastic pollution crisis, hear concerns from local citizens

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Most Read