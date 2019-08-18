75th annual Rossland-Trail Open crowns three-time champion

Lower Mainland golfer, Kevin Hogg, wins Rossland-Trail Open on Sunday at the Birchbank Golf Course

Pitt Meadows golfter Kevin Hogg got off to a great start and didn’t look back, at the 75th annual Rossland-Trail Open at the Birchbank Golf Course on Sunday.

Hogg shot 4-under par 68 on Friday, and repeated the score Saturday to go to 8-under par and take a two-day, two-shot lead over Greater Trail pro golfer Garrett Kucher.

Kucher, the 2016 champion, parred the par-72 course on Friday, then shot the low round of the weekend with a 6-under, 66 on Saturday.

Hogg and Kucher were joined by two other former champions, last year’s winner Gord Corder from Spokane and Powell River golfer Dan Dupuis, a former Trail resident, in the final foursome.

Dupuis fired a 71 and 70 to go to 3-under heading into the final day, while Corder was even par after rounds of 73 and 71.

The final day was an exciting blend of power and finesse as Hogg fought off a late charge from Kucher for the RTO title.

