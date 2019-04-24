A passion for pickleball

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
Join Greater Trail Pickleball, a fun, social sport, great for exercise for all ages
Upbeat visit brings message of hope and co-operation among Kootenay forestry players
Greater Trail RCMP report on a dog bite injury and two alcohol-related calls
Fire Chief Dan Derby released 2018 stats at a recent East End Services meeting
If you have a recent photo to share, email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca
Fall lead testing results revealed at THEC’s April 17 meeting at Trail City Hall
Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages
Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users
Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions
Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action
Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs
Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.
A young man has died after a canoe overturned in Moyie Lake early Tuesday morning
The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say
#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating
The first Masters Tournament was held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month
New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations
No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs
