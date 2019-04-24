Greater Trail pickleball players took advantage of the beautiful sunshine to play a few games on the pickleball court at the Greater Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Sunday. The Pickleball Club is always looking for players, new and experienced, and game times are available almost every day of the week. Courts are booked at the Trail Memorial Gym for Monday and Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 9-11 a.m. Saturday’s go from 10 a.m. to noon at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse. There is also an upcoming Silver City Days ‘Fun’ Pickleball Tournament on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. opened to all levels of players. Jim Bailey photo.

A passion for pickleball

Join Greater Trail Pickleball, a fun, social sport, great for exercise for all ages

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Join Greater Trail Pickleball, a fun, social sport, great for exercise for all ages

