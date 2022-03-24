A silver lining for West Kootenay Crusaders

The U15 West Kootenay AA Crusaders fell to the Cloverdale Colts 4-3 in the gold-medal game at the Tier 1 U15 provincial championship in Juan de Fuca on Wednesday. Still, a great result for the WK Zone team made up of players from Greater Trail, Castlegar and Nelson. Photo: U15 Crusaders gold medal win at East Kootenay Invitational tournament held in Cranbrook in February.

The West Kootenay AA Crusaders won the silver medal at the Tier 1 U15 BC Hockey Championship in Juan de Fuca on Wednesday.

The Crusaders went undefeated through the tournament with a 3-0-1 record, beating Semiahmoo in the semifinal 5-1 Wednesday morning to set up the gold-medal match against the Cloverdale Colts in the evening finale.

The West Kootenay zone team defeated hosts Juan de Fuca Grizzlies on Sunday, 4-0, before skating to a 4-4 tie with Cloverdale on Monday. They rolled over Thomspon Blazers 8-0 early Tuesday, and skated to a 9-1 victory over the North Central Bobcats later that day.

In the gold medal game, the Crusaders jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals from Connor Drake, Ben Fragle, and Brady Walker. But Cloverdale battled back scoring twice in the second period to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Colts tied it at 14:39 of the third period, then tallied the game winner 61 seconds later. The Crusaders rallied but could not find the equalizer.

Connor Drake led the Crusaders in scoring with seven goals and 11 points in six games, followed by Brady Walker with five goals and nine points.

Semiahmoo captured the bronze medal with a 5-3 victory over the East Kootenay AA Avalanche.

The Crusaders team is coached by Trail native Dallas Calvin, and assistants Kyle Hope and Jake Boychuk, and made up of players from Greater Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson.

