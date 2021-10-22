AHL Laval Rocket trade Trail Smoke Eater alumnus to Bellville Senators

Jake Lucchini scores twice against former team to open American Hockey League season

Trail native Jake Lucchini was traded from the Laval Rocket to the Belleville Senators.

The Montreal Canadiens American Hockey League affiliate traded Lucchini’s rights to the Ottawa affiliate on Oct. 12 for future considerations. Lucchini signed a one-year deal with the Sens.

The trade comes unexpectedly after the former Smoke Eaters captain skated in the first two games of the pre-season with Laval.

But it didn’t take long for Lucchini to get comfortable in Belleville scoring two goals against his former team, the Rocket, in a 5-2 Senators win on Oct. 16.

In a post-game interview, the Senators head coach Troy Mann had nothing but positive things to say about their new acquisition.

“I think the one guy that stood out individually was Lucchini,” said Mann. “Coming in from the trade and geting acclimated really quickly, he certainly stood out as arguably our best forward on Saturday.

Lucchini begins his fourth season in the AHL and has amassed 22 goals and 13 assists in 104 career games with Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins and the Rocket.

Prior to that he played four years with the Michigan Tech Huskies and won two WCHA conference championships. He played his junior hockey in Trail, and was team captain in his final year with the Smoke Eaters and led the team in scoring with 82 points.

At 26, Lucchini is primed to make an impact in Belleville with the Senators franchise.

“I think he’s a guy that’s probably a bit underrated from an offensive standpoint and it was nice to see him get two goals on Saturday night,” said Mann.

