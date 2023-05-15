Celebrating a big putt at a 2022 RBC PGA Scramble Regional Final. (Megan Robinson/PGA of Canada)

Amateur PGA events coming to Kelowna courses

The Kelowna golf events are held on May 29, June 27, and July 23

Three Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are coming to Kelowna, and one is for women only.

The RBC PGA Scramble is Canada’s largest grassroots amateur golf program. The local qualifying events will be making stops in Kelowna on May 29, June 27, and July 23.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in the Regional Finals later in the summer. The competition is open to teams of four amateur golfers with an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap.

On July 23, the Black Mountain Golf Club is hosting the female-only qualifier event.

For more information and to register visit rbcpgascramble.com.

