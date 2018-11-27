The Canucks will display Lyft’s logo along the boards and near the Canucks’ end on the ice (Photo via @Pucksonnetca/Twitter).

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

In the midst of the battle to bring ride-sharing to B.C., the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a new sponsorship deal with one of the big players in the industry.

San Francisco-based Lyft will become the official ride-share partner for the Canucks and Rogers Arena, the team announced on Tuesday.

“With a commitment to connecting our communities, the Vancouver Canucks and Lyft share similar values and can now work together to make an active difference through a better fan experience and local partnerships,” said Trent Carroll, chief operating officer for Canucks Sports & Entertainment in a news release.

READ MORE: B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

READ MORE: Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

Lyft is already available virtually throughout the United States, as well as in cities in Ontario. One of its rivals, Uber, is already used is most major cities around the world.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal supporter for ride-sharing, criticizing the NDP on social media for taking too long to introduce and regulate it in B.C.

The Lyft logo will be displayed along the boards and on the ice near the Canucks’ end at Rogers Arena.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Super League: Top guns battle to last rock

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tribute to fallen tow truck driver fills Castlegar streets

Convoy honouring Wayne Kernachan highlights need for caution at accident scenes

Trail association gets $50,000 for new accessible van

A $50,000 B.C. gaming grant will be used for a new vehicle at Trail Association for Community Living

Faith renewed after stolen music found near downtown Trail

Baritone sax hasn’t surfaced since the West Trail theft; police have its serial number

Marching in Honour

The procession for retired Captain Tim Boutin drew first responders from the Kootenays and Okanagan

Trail police on the lookout for wanted man

Trail and Greater District RCMP on the look out for Ishmani Baker, believed to be in the area

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Most Read