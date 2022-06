Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

The Colorado Avalanche have won their third Stanley Cup title, beating two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

More to come.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NHL