B.V. Nitehawk player named first star in the KIJHL … again

Hayden Stocks put up eight points in Nitehawks wins over Castlegar and Kimberley last weekend

Hayden Stocks of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks was named first star in the KIJHL last week. Photo: Steve Piccolo

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Hayden Stocks earned the KIJHL First Star honour for the week ending Oct. 17.

Two weeks after his Nitehawks teammate Judah Makway received the same honour, the Edmonton product received the same honour after racking up four goals and eight points in two games.

Stocks tallied two goals and five points including the game-winner in an 8-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels Oct. 15, and was named the second star in the game.

The next night in Kimberley, Stocks scored two goals and three points, including the winner in a 7-2 victory. He was named the first star in that match boosting his totals to six goals and 16 points in six games to lead the KIJHL in scoring.

McCoy Bidewell of the Fernie Ghostriders and Cole Senum of the Kamloops Blazers were named second and third stars respectively.

Bidewell shutout Kimberley with a 41-save performance in a 1-0 shootout win. He followed that up with a 51-save performance in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbia Valley Rockies for a 0.92 goals against average in both games combined, with a .979 save percentage. He was named the first star in their win over the Rockies. For the season, Bidewell is 3-2-0 with a .947 save percentage and a 2.13 goals against average.

Senum, a Kamloops native helped the Storm earn a 4-1 win over the Princeton Posse, netting the winning goal. He finished the weekend with two goals and four points in two games, which included a 3-1 loss to the Kelowna Chiefs. Senum has two goals and five points in six games.

Beaver Valley is at home this weekend with games against the Columbia Valley Rockets on Friday and the Castlegar Rebels Saturday at 7 p.m.

KIJHL notes: Summerland Steam head coach and GM Nick Deschenes have mutually agreed to part ways. Deschenes, a former coach of the Trail Smoke Eaters, has been with the team for the past 18 months.

Associate Coach Gus Cave assumed the role of interim head coach and GM of the Steam beginning Oct. 19.

KIJHL