B.V. Nitehawks coach Terry Jones celebrates the Cyclone Taylor Cup with former players Tallon and Damon Kramer.

B.V. Nitehawks coach Terry Jones earns 1,000th win

Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday to earn coach Jones his milestone win

Terry Jones celebrated his 1,000th Kootenay International Hockey League win on Friday in Revelstoke, as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeated the Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3.

The milestone victory is unprecedented in the KIJHL and Jr. B hockey anywhere in North America. The 52-year-old Jones began his 23rd season behind the Hawks bench and built a history of winning, leading the Nitehawks to eight KIJHL championships, four Cyclone Taylor Cups, and one Keystone Cup.

Twitter lit up with congratulatory notes to Jones, aka @Teeray8.

Former co-coach of the Nitehawks Paul Matteucci (@tooch_18) wrote: “if it was easy, everyone would be doing it”… congrats to you and Loretta. You’ll say it’s not about the wins… but losing sucks. Some of the best days of my life…@BVNitehawks.”

Hawks forward Damon Kramer posted a photo of he and his brother, Tallon, with Terry holding the Cyclone Taylor Cup, writing, “Congratulations to a fantastic coach and a great man! Grateful to have been a part of the journey! To 1000 more!”

From former Nitehawk, Michael Pruss: “Congratulations to @Teeray8 on 1,000 wins. A man who has molded me as a person and a hockey player #winnerswin.”

The KIJHL sent this: “Congratulations to @BVNitehawks Terry Jones on his 1000th win! Here are some of his other accomplishments in the past 23 years:

KIJHL Champions: 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2014, 2017

Cyclone Taylor Cup: 1997, 2001, 2014, 2017

Keystone Cup: 2014”

The Tweets keep continue to roll in, from former players, coaches, parents, opposing teams and anyone who has had the good fortune of knowing the Trail native.

The milestone victory may come as more of a relief than a celebration for the Nitehawks coach, as B.V. struggled of late, and lost three-goal leads in three of their last four games. But on Friday, the Hawks turned it around.

Down 3-2 with 15 minutes left in the third period, Ryan Crisalli scored on a power play to tie it at and Brad Ross netted the winner less than 30 seconds later. Michael Hagen iced it on an unassisted effort with 1:17 to play.

The Nitehawks travel to Chase tonight to play the Heat at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Canucks Report: Not a November to remember
Next story
Germans, Austrians sweep medals at luge World Cup in Whistler

Just Posted

West Kootenay ski hills could see impact of El Nino this winter

The weather phenomenon brings slightly milder temperatures to the area

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Trail

Trail Transit’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army food bank is underway Friday & Saturday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Tell the Times

Web Poll: What local news from 2018 most stands out to you?

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.

The world’s largest congregation of bald eagles happens on the river in the little community of Harrison Mills

Trudeau and other Canadians offer condolences to family of George H.W. Bush

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night at the age of 94

Researchers say app to support HIV self-testing shows promise in Canada

Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day

Stricter rules in B.C. mean parental consent required for minors on party buses

Three young people have died in British Columbia aboard party buses since 2008

Woodfibre LNG moves to next step with approval from Squamish First Nation

The First Nation says the agreements include annual and milestone payments totalling about $226 million, cultural fund and jobs

RCMP offers ‘deepest sympathies’ to spokesman’s family after coroner’s inquest

The inquest heard that Pierre Lemaitre delivered the information he was told to give to the media about the death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport in 2007

Oil and gas commission investigating quakes in northeast B.C.

Honn Kao, a research scientist with the Geological Survey of Canada, said the probability is ‘very high’ that the tremors were caused by fracking

Germans, Austrians sweep medals at luge World Cup in Whistler

Germany’s Felix Loch finished 0.099 seconds behind Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl

Most Read