Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy had a four-point night in a 6-3 Hawks victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Saturday at the Hawks Nest. Jim Bailey photos.

B.V. Nitehawks double up Castlegar Rebels in Game 2 victory

Beaver Valley’s four-goal outburst in the third lifts Nitehawks to 6-3 win over Castlegar Rebels

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks doubled up the Castlegar Rebels 6-3 to win Game 2 of the Neil Murdoch Division semifinal.

The Hawks took a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals from Simon Nemethy and Nolan Corrado in a close-checking match up reminiscent of Game 1, and B.V.’s 3-2 overtime victory. The two teams, however, erupted for seven goals in the final frame as the Nitehawks scored four times for the win.

Nemethy tallied two goals and two assists, while Nolan Corrado also scored twice, and Bradley Ross netted the game winner at 16:09 of the third period to give the Nitehawks a 4-1 lead.

Rebels forward Cortez Favot beat B.V. goalie Hunter Young at 17:10 of the third to get Castlegar on the board. After goals from Corrado and Ross’ game winner, Josh Weins made it 4-2 on a power play goal with 4:48 to play, but Zachary Park restored the three goal lead and a 5-2 edge a minute later.

Castlegar’s Griffen Ryden brought the visitors within two with 56 seconds left, but Nemethy’s empty netter sealed the win for the Hawks.

Beaver Valley outshot the Rebels 42-39, going 1-for-3 on the power play, and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Corrado earned the game star for the Hawks, and Keeghan Holub for the Rebels.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series goes on Monday in Castlegar at 7 p.m.

The Nitehawks mascot twins were leading the cheers in Game 1 and 2 playoff wins at the B.V. Arena this weekend.

