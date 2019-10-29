B.V. Nitehawks fall out of first in loss to Leafs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks were toppled from the peak of the Neil Murdoch Division standings on the weekend.

B.V. fell to the surging Leafs on Friday in a physical and penalty-filled outing, which saw the Leafs rally from a 1-0 deficit and score three unanswered goals for a 3-1 victory.

Bradley Ross tallied the lone goal for the Nitehawks scoring on the power play at 7:36 of the first period, with assists to Quaid Anderson and Brock Wallace.

However, Bryden Pow scored twice for the Leafs, netting a power play goal at 11:09 of the second period, and what proved to be the game winner on an unassisted effort at 11:44 of the final frame to put the Leafs up 2-1.

Less than a minute later, Joe Davidson scored an insurance marker for the Leafs, who made it eight wins in a row. Nelson’s Anderson Violette made 27 saves, while Beaver Valley goaltender Saran Virdee faced 26 shots, with each team going 1-for-7 on the power play.

The 9-2-1-2 Hawks were tied for first place with the Leafs following the match, however, Nelson took sole possession of top spot with an 8-4 victory over the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday. With its ninth straight victory, the Leafs improve to 10-2-0-3, two points up on Beaver Valley, who have a game in hand.

The Nitehawks are back in action this weekend, hosting the 4-10-0-1 Kamloops Storm on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest, and travel to Fernie for a Saturday match up versus the 7-5-0-2 Ghostriders.