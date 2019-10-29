B.V. Nitehawks fall out of first in loss to Leafs

Beaver Valley Nitehawks host Kamloops Storm Friday at the Hawks Nest

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks were toppled from the peak of the Neil Murdoch Division standings on the weekend.

B.V. fell to the surging Leafs on Friday in a physical and penalty-filled outing, which saw the Leafs rally from a 1-0 deficit and score three unanswered goals for a 3-1 victory.

Bradley Ross tallied the lone goal for the Nitehawks scoring on the power play at 7:36 of the first period, with assists to Quaid Anderson and Brock Wallace.

However, Bryden Pow scored twice for the Leafs, netting a power play goal at 11:09 of the second period, and what proved to be the game winner on an unassisted effort at 11:44 of the final frame to put the Leafs up 2-1.

Less than a minute later, Joe Davidson scored an insurance marker for the Leafs, who made it eight wins in a row. Nelson’s Anderson Violette made 27 saves, while Beaver Valley goaltender Saran Virdee faced 26 shots, with each team going 1-for-7 on the power play.

The 9-2-1-2 Hawks were tied for first place with the Leafs following the match, however, Nelson took sole possession of top spot with an 8-4 victory over the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday. With its ninth straight victory, the Leafs improve to 10-2-0-3, two points up on Beaver Valley, who have a game in hand.

The Nitehawks are back in action this weekend, hosting the 4-10-0-1 Kamloops Storm on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest, and travel to Fernie for a Saturday match up versus the 7-5-0-2 Ghostriders.

Previous story
Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers
Next story
Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read