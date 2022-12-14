B.V. Nitehawks five game win streak is ended after falling to Castlegar Rebels 6-3

Backstopped by goalie Ethan Lawczynski, the Castlegar Rebels skated to a 6-3 victory over the Nitehawks on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Castlegar Rebels put an end to a six game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday in Fruitvale.

The loss for the Nitehawks ended a five game winning streak, that included a 2-1 victory over the Rebels in their last match on Dec. 9.

The Rebels Bradley Beals scored the game winning goal 5:23 into the third period for his 10th of the season to give Castlegar a 4-2 lead.

The win is just the second in 17 games for the 7-19-0-2 Rebels who fired their coach last month, and are in fourth place in the Neil Murdoch Division.

Jacob Moldenhauer scored twice in the first period to put the Rebels up 2-1, with Jeremy Hanson notching his seventh for B.V.

Nitehawks forward Kaleb Percival tied it at 12:19 of the second frame on a set up from Ethan Smyth and Boris Hristov. But a goal from Jace Kramer with 14 seconds remaining in the period restored the Rebels lead.

After Beals made it 4-2, Logan Arsenault added an insurance marker midway through the third.

The Hawks made it 5-3 on a goal from Foothills, AB product Gabriel Chanut three minutes later, but B.V. could not complete the comeback and the Rebels iced it with an empty net goal for the 6-3 win.

Beaver Valley now falls to 14-9-0-2 and missed a chance to surpass the second place Nelson Leafs in the division standings who sit one point ahead of the Nitehawks.

B.V. outshot Castlegar 41-32 and were 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Nitehawks carried the play, but Rebels goalie Ethan Lawcynski was solid in net again. In their last meeting the Rebels goalie faced 47 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss.

The Nitehawks are in action against the Nelson Leafs in the Hawks Nest on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. They face off against the Thundercats in Creston on Saturday before taking a holiday break, and return to the Nest Thursday, Dec. 29 versus Castlegar.

Read: Nitehawks dominate in close win over Rebels

City of TrailJunior B HockeyKIJHLRossland