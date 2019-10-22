B.V. Nitehawks remain unbeaten at home

The Nitehawks rode a four-point performance by Bradley Ross to an 8-3 victory over Fernie Ghostriders at the Hawks Nest Saturday, after rallying from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 tie against Golden on Friday.

Simon Nemethy scored the game winner against Fernie with 5:45 to play in the middle period to give the Nitehawks a 4-3 lead. Nemethy tipped a point shot from Jesse Ihas past the Fernie goalkeeper for his fifth goal of the season.

The weekend tie and victory keeps the Nitehawks unbeaten at home and improves their record to 9-1-1-2, good for first place in the KIJHL’s Murdoch Division, two points ahead of the surging Nelson Leafs at 8-2-0-3.

The Nitehawks started out of the gate slow against Fernie, falling behind 1-0, but a wicked blast from Jesse Ihas tied it, and a slick move in front by Marcus McEachern 20 seconds later put B.V. up 2-1 at 6:44 of the first period. However, before the period was out, Fernie’s Alaister Standen tied it at two on a power-play goal.

Fernie forward Jordon Kromm netted his second of the game to put the visitors up 3-2 five minutes into the second period, but the goal woke the slumbering Nitehawks.

Seventy seconds later, Ross wheeled in on a penalty shot and went top shelf on Ghostriders goalie Ethan Fitzgerald to tie the game at three.

After Nemethy made it 4-3, Zachary Park chipped in his fifth goal of the season on a partial breakaway at 4:10 to make it 5-3. Park then set up Ross for a power-play goal to put the Hawks up 6-3 heading into the third as B.V. outshot the Ghostriders 24-18 through two periods.

Philippe Lessard wired a shot over the blocker of Fitzgerald at 12:25 of the third, and Ross set up Jared Stocks on the doorstep at 11:07 for the 8-3 final.

The four-point night gives Ross 12 goals and 28 points on the season and lifts the Trail native into a tie with Kimberley’s Brock Palmer in league scoring.

Beaver Valley outshot Fernie 39-26, went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

In Friday’s match up, Nitehawks goalie Hunter Young held B.V. in the game just long enough for Stocks to blast a puck past Golden goalie Jacob Bennett with 4 seconds left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

The Rockets jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Dante Pietrarca, Jayden Hendricks, and Alex Johnson heading into the final frame. But power-play goals from McEachern and Ross cut the lead to one, setting up Stocks dramatic buzzer beater.

B.V. had their chances in overtime but nothing was decided, despite each team enjoying a man advantage. The Nitehawks outshot the Rockets 31-30, with B.V. going 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 0-for-7 on the PK.

The Nitehawks are at home again on Friday and host division-rival Nelson Leafs at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena. The Leafs have won seven straight, after going winless in their first six games.



