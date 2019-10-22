B.V. Nitehawks remain unbeaten at home

KIJHL: A four-point night from Bradley Ross lifts B.V. Nitehawks to 8-3 win over Fernie Ghostriders

The Nitehawks rode a four-point performance by Bradley Ross to an 8-3 victory over Fernie Ghostriders at the Hawks Nest Saturday, after rallying from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 tie against Golden on Friday.

Related read: Beaver Valley beats the Heat, roll over Rockies

Simon Nemethy scored the game winner against Fernie with 5:45 to play in the middle period to give the Nitehawks a 4-3 lead. Nemethy tipped a point shot from Jesse Ihas past the Fernie goalkeeper for his fifth goal of the season.

The weekend tie and victory keeps the Nitehawks unbeaten at home and improves their record to 9-1-1-2, good for first place in the KIJHL’s Murdoch Division, two points ahead of the surging Nelson Leafs at 8-2-0-3.

Related read: Beaver Valley road warriors

The Nitehawks started out of the gate slow against Fernie, falling behind 1-0, but a wicked blast from Jesse Ihas tied it, and a slick move in front by Marcus McEachern 20 seconds later put B.V. up 2-1 at 6:44 of the first period. However, before the period was out, Fernie’s Alaister Standen tied it at two on a power-play goal.

Fernie forward Jordon Kromm netted his second of the game to put the visitors up 3-2 five minutes into the second period, but the goal woke the slumbering Nitehawks.

Seventy seconds later, Ross wheeled in on a penalty shot and went top shelf on Ghostriders goalie Ethan Fitzgerald to tie the game at three.

After Nemethy made it 4-3, Zachary Park chipped in his fifth goal of the season on a partial breakaway at 4:10 to make it 5-3. Park then set up Ross for a power-play goal to put the Hawks up 6-3 heading into the third as B.V. outshot the Ghostriders 24-18 through two periods.

Philippe Lessard wired a shot over the blocker of Fitzgerald at 12:25 of the third, and Ross set up Jared Stocks on the doorstep at 11:07 for the 8-3 final.

The four-point night gives Ross 12 goals and 28 points on the season and lifts the Trail native into a tie with Kimberley’s Brock Palmer in league scoring.

Beaver Valley outshot Fernie 39-26, went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

In Friday’s match up, Nitehawks goalie Hunter Young held B.V. in the game just long enough for Stocks to blast a puck past Golden goalie Jacob Bennett with 4 seconds left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

The Rockets jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Dante Pietrarca, Jayden Hendricks, and Alex Johnson heading into the final frame. But power-play goals from McEachern and Ross cut the lead to one, setting up Stocks dramatic buzzer beater.

B.V. had their chances in overtime but nothing was decided, despite each team enjoying a man advantage. The Nitehawks outshot the Rockets 31-30, with B.V. going 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 0-for-7 on the PK.

The Nitehawks are at home again on Friday and host division-rival Nelson Leafs at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena. The Leafs have won seven straight, after going winless in their first six games.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL

Just Posted

Filling the void; Success story for Kootenay-to-Kelowna bus service

Trail-based bus line took over the Kelowna run after Greyhound Canada put a stop to it

Richard Cannings re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

It was a close race with Conservative challenger Helena Konanz

Update: Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL

WHL Raiders deal rights of Smoke Eaters goalie Donovan Buskey to Regina Pats

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates talk climate change and environment at recent forum

Forum on Tuesday grilled candidates about plan to bring about low carbon emission economy

Video: Meet your South Okanagan–West Kootenay candidates

Candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Most Read