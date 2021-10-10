B.V. Nitehawks split weekend games vs Cats and Rockets

Nitehawks score five in third period for big win over Creston Valley Friday

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks improved their record to 3-1-0-0 with a split of their weekend games in KIJHL action.

A five-goal outburst in the third period propelled the Nitehawks to a 5-1 win on Friday against the Creston Thunder Cats, but the same Hawks gave up four goals in the third on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Columbia Valley Rockets.

Hayden Stocks scored the game winner vs the Cats, converting a setup from Judah Makway 8:41 into the third period to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead on their way to their third straight win to open the season.

Creston dominated the first two periods outshooting the Hawks 25-16, and leading 1-0 on a first period tally by T-Cat captain Vin Jackson.

But Greater Trail minor hockey product Austin McLean got B.V. on the board, scoring a power play goal 3:30 into the final frame to tie it.

After Stocks put B.V. up 2-1, Joel Smyth notched his second of the season for an insurance marker with 4:01 to play.

The Nitehawks put the game away with Gavin Tritt and Jesse Ihas scoring in the final two minutes for the 5-1 final as B.V. outshot the Thunder Cats 18-4 in the third, and 34-29 in the match.

In Saturday’s match in Invermere, the Nitehawks took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but stumbled as the Columbia Valley Rockets scored four times for a 5-3 victory.

McLean opened the scoring with his second of the season at 9:03 of the first with assists going to Dallas Maximick and Joel Smyth.

Kayde Kinaschuk tied it at one at 13:45, before Brennan Wilson notched his first of the season to give B.V. a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.

Bret Gerrits tied it at two, eight minutes into the third period and a minute and 59 seconds later, Cole Brock gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead.

The Rockets went on a power play and Ty Coady beat B.V. goalie Kevin Engman for what would prove to be the game winner with less than five minutes to play.

The Hawks, Makway, tallied his fourth of the season to cut the leat to 4-3, but Colby Phillips iced it with 16 seconds remaining firing it into an empty net for the 5-3 final.

B.V. outshot C.V. 41-40, and went 1-for-8 on the power play, while the Rockets were 1-for-4.

Beaver Valley at 3-1-0-0 hosts the 1-2-1-0 Castlegar Rebels at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at the B.V. Arena, and travel to Kimberley to play the Dynamiters on Saturday, Oct. 16.

