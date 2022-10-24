B.V. Nitehawks win shootout thriller in Kimberley

Connor Stojan backstopped the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to a 2-1 shootout win over the Dynamiters

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks battled the Kimberley Dynamiters to a shootout victory in Kimberley on the weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks wrapped up their lengthy string of road games with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday.

In the Hawks sixth straight game on the road, Grand Prairie product Connor Stojan made 44 saves in the Nitehawks net, while rookie forward Jeremy Hanson scored the lone goal in regulation and the game winning shootout goal.

The win improves the Hawks record to 6-3-0-1, and currently B.V. sits in second place in the Murdoch Division, two points behind 7-3-1-0 Grand Forks.

Hanson opened the scoring 16:49 into the first period, converting a setup from Griffin Mcculloch and Austin McLean, for his second tally of the season.

After B.V. forward Joel Smyth was sent off for tripping, Kasey Miller tied it with 27 seconds left, scoring his third of the season on the power play.

Kimberley outshot the Nitehawks 25-14 in the final 40 minutes and 7-1 in the overtime.

In the shootout, both Stojan and Dynamiters goalie Matt Fleet stymied the first three shooters, forcing a sudden death. Nitehawk forward Nathan Dominici scored on his try, but Kimberley’s Cash Regan also scored to tie it. Hanson made no mistake on his shootout effort, and Stojan stoned Dynamiter Ethan Bloomquist for the victory.

Stojan and Fleet were awarded the game’s star.

Only four points separate first and fourth place in the tight Murdoch standings with the 5-2-2-1 Nelson in third and the 5-5-0-1 Castlegar in fourth place.

B.V. will face the Rebels at home in the Hawks Nest on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with the puck drop at 7 p.m. The Hawks then have a home and home versus the Grand Forks Border Bruins, with B.V. hosting the Bruins on Saturday.

