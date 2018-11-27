Kootenay Ice tied the Valley West Giants on Sunday in Langley and return to the Cominco Arena this weekend for two games against the Greater Vancouver Canadians on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

BC Major Midget: Kootenay Ice salvage point against Giants

BCMML Kootenay Ice return home for two games against Greater Vancouver Canadians

Following a 7-1 drubbing to the Valley West Giants on Saturday, Kootenay Ice reset and battled back in Game 2 to earn a point on Sunday in BC Major Midget Hockey League action.

The Ice needs every point it can get as Kootenay tries to stay in the hunt for the eighth and final playoff spot, currently held by the 6-9-3-2 Giants, 10-points up on the 3-14-1-0 Ice.

Dawson Reinfjell’s power-play goal with 7:05 remaining in the third period lifted the Ice to a 3-3 draw with the Giants (formerly the Valley West Hawks) on Sunday in Langley. Dayton Nelson and Cole Heard assisted on the play, as Reinfjell notched his third goal and eighth point of the season.

Kootenay jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Mason McLeod’s eighth goal of the season, converting a setup from Reinfjell and Noah Quinn at 12:52 of the first period. But 58 seconds later the Giants Nolan Krogross beat Ice goalie Charles Curiston to tie it at 1-1 and Mathew Jung gave Valley West the lead with 4:24 to play in the opening frame.

The Ice answered just 68 seconds into the second period, when Joe Davidson fired in a pass from McLeod to tie the game at two. But 25 seconds later, Giants defenceman Colton Cameron wired a shot by Curiston for a 3-2 lead.

The Ice penalty kill came up big, killing off three penalties early in the third period, and a slashing call with just 1:40 remaining in regulation that carried into overtime.

In Game 1 on Saturday, a depleted Kootenay line up couldn’t keep pace with the home team Giants, suffering it’s ninth straight loss. With just 12 skaters, the Ice fell behind 3-1 after one on goals from Valley West’s Jacob Dorohoy, Dawson Penner, and Dakoda Miller, while McLeod replied for the Ice. Anton Cizmok and Thomas Jenkins made it 5-1 after two, and Krogfoss and Caden Creasy rounded out the scoring for Valley West in the third for the 7-1 win.

The Ice sit in 11th place in the BCMML standings trailing the North Island Silvertips by one point and two points back of the South Island Royals, who earned a split with the Greater Vancouver Canadians on the weekend.

Kootenay hosts the Canadians this weekend with a 6:30 p.m. game at the Cominco Arena on Saturday, and a 9:30 a.m. start on Sunday.

