BCHL: Penticton Vees face West Kelowna Warriors in Interior final

The Penticton Vees will host the West Kelowna Warriors in Game 1 of the Interior Conference Final on Friday, April 29. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Penticton Vees will face the West Kelowna Warriors in the BCHL Interior Conference final.

The number-1 seeded Vees swept the Prince George Spruce Kings in the best-of-seven semifinal, while the Warriors took out the second-seed Salmon Arm Silverbacks in five games.

Games one and two of the third-round series between the Warriors and Vees will go on April 29 and 30 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

In the Coastal Conference, the Langley Rivermen defeated the Port Alberni Bulldogs in six games and will play the Nanaimo Clippers who dispatched the Chilliwack Chiefs in four straight.

The Clippers have yet to lose a game in the playoffs winning eight straight. They last played on April 19 when they won the series over the Chiefs with a 1-0 victory.

Penticton has also won eight straight playoff games, after losing its playoff opener to the Trail Smoke Eaters on March 31 on home ice.

West Kelowna, meanwhile, has won both of its playoff rounds in five games — first against the Vernon Vipers and then with the Silverbacks.

The Vees finished with the best record in the conference, while the Warriors were the third-best Interior Conference squad.

Puck drop for the first two third-round games is slated for 7 p.m.

