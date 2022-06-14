BCHL releases 2022-23 league schedule

Showcase dates coming, 52 of 54 Trail Smoke Eaters games scheduled for the 2022-23 season

The Trail Smoke Eaters will renew play against Coastal Conference teams this year, after the BCHL cancelled travel to the Lower Mainland due to flooding and road closures last season. Photo: Jim Bailey

The BCHL announced its 2022-23 season schedule on June 9.

Teams will resume playing interconference games, as 52 of the 54 Trail Smoke Eaters games have been scheduled for the upcoming season. The dates for the two games the Smokies play at the BCHL Showcase will be released at a later date.

Games against the Coastal Conference were suspended halfway through last season due to road closures and flooding in the Lower Mainland.

The Smoke Eaters open the season in Penticton on Friday, Sept. 23, and one week later play their home opener against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, Sept. 30.

Hometown fans will enjoy 26 games at the Trail Memorial Centre with 13 Friday night games, 11 on Saturday, one Wednesday night game and one Sunday match.

This year the Smoke Eaters schedule has two separate five-game homestands, featuring eight different teams.

Trail will play a five-game homestand in October against Wenatchee, West Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Cranbrook and Powell River.

Their longest road trip comes Nov. 4-6 when the Smoke Eaters travel to Vancover Island to play Alberni Valley, Cowichan and Victoria. The team will then return for a five-game homestand in November against Penticton, Salmon Arm, Prince George, Merritt and Wenatchee.

Trail will play eight games in October, 10 in November, seven in December, seven in January, eight in February, before finishing up the season with with nine games in March.

Trail’s final home game goes Saturday March 11 vs Surrey with the Smoke Eaters finishing the regular season on March 25 in Wenatchee.

According to the schedule, in the Kootenay Conference Trail will play Cranbrook Bucks and Wenatchee Wild seven times, six games vs Penticton, and five each against Merritt, Vernon, West Kelowna, Prince George, and Salmon Arm.

The BCHL Playoffs will begin March 31. The time of the 2022/23 BCHL All Star game will also be released at a later date.

Smoke Eaters’ Early Bird offer for season tickets is available until June 30. Renew or book your season tickets at tickets.trailsmokeeaters.com

For complete schedule click on bchl.ca/stats/schedule.

