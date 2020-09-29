BCHL returns to ice with Okanagan Cup

Vees, Warriors sweep weekend series over Silverbacks and Vipers, Smoke Eaters set to go Saturday

Tristan Amonte (28) returned to play on Friday with a two-goal night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Jim Bailey photo.

The BCHL returned to the ice for its extended exhibiton season this past weekend.

In the Interior Conference, the Okanagan Cup kicked it off with the Penticton Vees skating to a 7-0 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, while West Kelowna downed the Vernon Vipers 4-1 on Friday.

The four-team cohort are playing a series of games they dubbed the Okanagan Cup according to the rules set out by the provincial health officer, and the BCHL’s return to play plan.

The teams faced off again on Saturday, with the Vees scorching the Silverbacks 8-2 in Salmon Arm, and West Kelowna hanging on for a 2-1 victory in Vernon.

The tournament will consist of a total of 27 games with two sets of home-and-home action as each team will face-off against one another four times. The games will take place on Fridays and Saturdays with each team playing a total of 12 games.

The Trail Smoke Eaters meanwhile open its exhibition season on Saturday, Oct. 3 when they host the Cranbrook Bucks at the Trail Memorial Centre. No fans are allowed at the game but can watch online through HockeyTV.

The Smoke Eaters will play a dozen matches over the next two months, with nine of those games against the Bucks, two versus the Merritt Centennials and one against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The puck drop for the Smokies-Bucks match goes at 7 p.m. on Saturday.