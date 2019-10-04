Tallon Kramer, another former Nitehawk, is back between the pipes for the Selkirk College Saints.

BCIHL: Former B.V. Nitehawks bolster Selkirk Saints line up

Selkirk College Saints open the BCIHL season in Victoria with eight former Nitehawks on the bench

The BC Intercollegiate Hockey League’s Selkirk College Saints kick off their 13th season on the road this weekend.

The Saints wrapped up their preseason play last week, hosting the BCIHL-ACAC Showcase, with a pair of games against Alberta’s SAIT Trojans and Portage College Voyageurs.

Related read: Selkirk College Saints capture third BCIHL title

The Saints will look for a winning start when they open their regular-season games this weekend when they travel to Vancouver Island to play the University of Victoria Vikings on Saturday and Vancouver Island University Mariners on Sunday in Nanaimo.

Selkirk College boasts a strong contingent of former Beaver Valley Nitehawks players including Trail product Blake Sidoni, Nolan Percival, Tallon Kramer, Dylan Heppler, Evan Gorman, Kadrian Klimchuk, and Devin Nemes. Sidoni, Gorman, Heppler, Percival and Kramer were all part of the Nitehawks team that won the 2017 KIJHL championship and Cyclone Taylor Cup.

Saints new head coach Dave Hantiuk and his coaching staff weren’t idle this summer, recruiting Jr. A players Johnny Foley and Chris Pedersen from the Maritime Jr. Hockey League and Northern Ontario Jr. Hockey League, as well as Sidoni and defenceman Tristen Cross from Manitoba Jr. Hockey’s Virden Oil Capitals.

“These are players with dynamic skills that will be able to make a quick transition to the BCIHL,” Hnatiuk said in a press release. “They have been part of teams in junior that know what it takes to win in big games, traits that we expect will be an important asset at this level.”

The Saints also added two high-end KIJHL players in Garrett Hilton and Derian Bamber. Hilton is a six-foot-three power forward, who finished fourth in KI scoring with 37 goals and 72 points last season with the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Bamber is a fast-skating, mobile defenceman, who played two seasons for the Kimberley Dynamiters, and was a key component in their KIJHL championship winning team in 2018.

Trail native and former Saint, Smoke Eater, and Nitehawk standout, Dallas Calvin, returns to the team as assistant coach, joining Hantiuk and assistant coach Justin Kanigan, a former WHLer and Castlegar native, behind the bench.

The BCIHL was launched in 2006 and now includes five member teams: Selkirk College, Simon Fraser University, Trinity Western University, the University of Victoria, and Vancouver Island University.

The Selkirk Saints finished in second place in the BCIHL season standings last year but were upset by VIU in a best-of-three playoff semifinal.

The Saints are four-time BCIHL champions having captured the title in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Puck drops: Like the Saints, the Trail Smoke Eaters and Beaver Valley Nitehawks will be on the road this weekend, but local hockey fans can cheer on the Major Midget Kootenay Ice when they host the Prince George Cougars on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Cominco Arena.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dylan Heppler

Nolan Percival

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters Showcase bound, face off against Cents and Spruce Kings

Just Posted

Fleet from Teck American anchors in Trail

Ongoing studies underway on the effect of historic pollution from Trail smelter

Two new doctors for New Denver

Hard work by locals pays off in attracting doctors to the community

Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

Four NSS students say woman in van approached them, tried to grab one

Market, music and movie this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

Six-lane highway through Slocan Valley? RDCK board not impressed

Board votes unanimously not to support an economic study

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read