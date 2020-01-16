Noah Quinn and the Kootenay Ice are back home this weekend and will face off against the Greater Vancouver Canadians on Saturday and Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Jim Bailey photo.

BCMML: Kootenay Ice face off against G.V. Canadians

The Kootenay Ice return to Cominco Ice looking to get back into the BCMML playoff picture

The Major Midget Kootenay Ice play their first games at home in the new year this weekend as they get set to host the Greater Vancouver Canadians.

The 7-21-0-0 Ice are getting close to must-win territory as they look for two wins against the last place 5-22-0-1 Canadians. Kootenay currently sits seven points out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Ice gave the defending champion Fraser Valley Thunderbirds a tough time last weekend in Abbotsford when the BCMML returned to action.

Fraser Valley battled to a 6-3 win over a stubborn Kootenay team on Saturday, before skating to a 6-1 victory Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Owen Forefellow and Zachary Urquhart. Kootenay forward Judah Makway cut the lead in half at 15:47, but Dawson Good restored the two goal lead heading into the third.

The T-Birds took a 4-1 lead on a goal from Liam Tanner, but Ice leading scorer Noah Quinn scored on a breakaway to cut the lead in half.

Unfortunately for the Ice, Zack Feaver sniped a power play goal, before Makway notched his second of the game to cut the lead to 5-3. An empty-netter completed the scoring for the Thunderbirds.

Sunday’s game was all Fraser Valley as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods, on their way to a 6-1 win.

The Ice will be part of the Hockey Day in Trail celebrations on Saturday as they open their two-game set with the Vancouver Canadians at the Cominco Arena at 11:30 a.m. Kootenay and the Canadians will then face off on Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks assemble for first practice ahead of charity game
Next story
Trail celebrates 63 years of Minor Hockey Day

Just Posted

Trail celebrates 63 years of Minor Hockey Day

Kootenay Ice, BV Nitehawks, and Trail Smoke Eaters go back-to-back-to-back at Trail Memorial Centre

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Seniors dance, music and film in the lineup for Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Join Take a Hike for a night of fun at the Salmo Ski Hill

West Kootenay Take a Hike is based in the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Homegrown plastics recycling is possible in Rossland

Zero Waste Co-op initiative is being supported by the Rossland Sustainability Commission

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decides whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read