BCMML: Kootenay Ice face off against G.V. Canadians

The Major Midget Kootenay Ice play their first games at home in the new year this weekend as they get set to host the Greater Vancouver Canadians.
The 7-21-0-0 Ice are getting close to must-win territory as they look for two wins against the last place 5-22-0-1 Canadians. Kootenay currently sits seven points out of the eighth and final playoff spot.
The Ice gave the defending champion Fraser Valley Thunderbirds a tough time last weekend in Abbotsford when the BCMML returned to action.
Fraser Valley battled to a 6-3 win over a stubborn Kootenay team on Saturday, before skating to a 6-1 victory Sunday.
After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Owen Forefellow and Zachary Urquhart. Kootenay forward Judah Makway cut the lead in half at 15:47, but Dawson Good restored the two goal lead heading into the third.
The T-Birds took a 4-1 lead on a goal from Liam Tanner, but Ice leading scorer Noah Quinn scored on a breakaway to cut the lead in half.
Unfortunately for the Ice, Zack Feaver sniped a power play goal, before Makway notched his second of the game to cut the lead to 5-3. An empty-netter completed the scoring for the Thunderbirds.
Sunday’s game was all Fraser Valley as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods, on their way to a 6-1 win.
The Ice will be part of the Hockey Day in Trail celebrations on Saturday as they open their two-game set with the Vancouver Canadians at the Cominco Arena at 11:30 a.m. Kootenay and the Canadians will then face off on Sunday at 9:45 a.m.