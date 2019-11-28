The Kootenay Ice face off against the Vancouver NE Chiefs at the Cominco Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Jim Bailey photo.

BCMML: Kootenay Ice fall to Hawks, host Chiefs

The Vancouver NE Chiefs roll into Trail this weekend for two games against the Kootenay Ice

Kootenay Ice faced an uphill climb on the road this weekend taking on the Vancouver North West Hawks.

The Ice fell 7-0 on Saturday and 9-2 on Sunday to one of the top teams in the BC Major Midget League. With the wins, the 15-5-0-0 Hawks move into sole possession of second place in the 11-team league, two points back of first-place Okanagan Rockets.

The Ice held the North West Hawks to just one goal through two periods in their opening match, until the host team exploded for six in the third period.

The talented Hawks team were too much for the Ice side on Sunday, taking a 7-0 lead into the third period until Kootenay’s Austin McKenzie and Joel Smyth scored for the Ice in the 9-2 setback.

The 7-11-0-0 Ice remain in sixth spot a point up on Valley West Giants and South Island Royals at the midway point in the season.

Kootenay is scheduled to play the Vancouver North East Chiefs this weekend, for their second go-around this year. Another tough opponent, the Chiefs are in third place with 26 points and a 13-4-0-0 record, and swept their two games on Oct 12-13 by scores of 7-3 and 6-1.

Highly touted Chiefs forward Dante Berrettoni is tied for the lead in league scoring with 16 goals and 27 points. The Burnaby product has already doubled his total points output, 13, from last season.

Kootenay will need to be at the top of their game when they host the Chiefs. The Ice’s leading scorer is Nelson product Noah Quinn who has tallied eight goals and 16 points, followed by Trail native Jacob Smith with three goals and nine points, and Ashton Underhill, Kaleb Percival, and McKenzie all with eight points.

The Chiefs, who draw talent from east Burnaby, New West, the Tri-Cities and Ridge Meadows zone, sit four points back of Okanagan, and if the season was to end today, would play the Ice in the first round of the BCMML playoffs.

According to the BCMML website, Kootenay and the Chiefs face off at 1:15 p.m. at the Cominco Arena on Saturday, and at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Previous story
Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Just Posted

Trail raises the roof

70th anniversary of the Trail Memorial Centre will be celebrated on Saturday

Trail Smokies lend a hand for Kiwanis Christmas tree sale

Annual fundraiser launches Friday at Butler Park

First stages of the Cominco Arena

The Trail facility was built 70 years ago

Castlegar cops bust shoplifter who faces more than a dozen charges

Fleeing suspect from Trail, B.C. found with meth.

Wind warning issued for Kootenay Lake, Highway 3

Environment Canada says temperatures will also drop through Friday

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read